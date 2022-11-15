You can download our World Cup 2022 sweepstake kit for free so everyone can get involved

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins on Sunday (20 November), so there’s only a few more days left to organise a sweepstake for the tournament, if you haven’t already.

Sweepstakes are a great way of having someone to cheer on if you’re a neutral, Scotland fan, or if Gareth Southgate’s England are knocked out - it also makes the lengthy group stages that bit more interesting, if you have an Ecuador or Cameroon to root for.

Everyone will be hoping for a Brazil or France, but with 32 nations in contention, there’s also a chance you’ll get one of the minnows. You can check out the latest odds for each country below.

How to organise a World Cup 2022 sweepstake:

Charge your friends or colleagues as much as you like per entry, or as much as they’re willing to pay. Print out our sheet with the teams below. Cut the teams into individual pieces of paper, fold them and put them in a hat. Get everyone to pay the entry fee, then draw a nation from the hat. If you’re not in the same place, you can do this for them. Write down people’s names next to their teams on the other sheet below.

It’s important that all of the teams are allocated, so if you don’t have enough people, sell them an additional team. When the tournament is over and the winner is known, you can divide the prize money. One option is to give 60% to the winner, 25% to the runner-up, 10% to the third-place play-off winner, and 5% to the loser of that match.

You can download our free World Cup 2022 sweepstake teams sheet and names sheet on these links so you can print at home (right-click and save as). Alternatively you can right-click and save as on the images below.

World Cup 2022 sweepstake teams sheet (Image: NationalWorld)

World Cup 2022 sweepstake names sheet (Image: NationalWorld)

What are the odds for the World Cup 2022?

As it stands, Brazil are currently favoured by bookmakers to win the whole thing, with odds of 4/1 being offered by most major outlets. The three other teams predicted to make up the rest of the semi-final picture include Argentina (6/1), France (15/2) and Spain (9/1). Here is how every team currently stacks up in the bookmakers ‘rankings’:

