Fantasy football managers are getting ready for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022 World Cup is on the horizon, bringing with it a frenzy of excitement from every corner of the world.

For many football fanatics the return of the World Cup will also spark the return of many sleepless nights trying to solve the minefield of fantasy football.

Whether you are playing competitively for money or just playing for fun, one of the most difficult challenges in fantasy football often involves coming up with the perfect team name. There are plenty of classic team names to choose from and here we take a look at some of the most popular and witty fantasy football team names ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka will be aiming to start for England during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. (Getty Images)

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start?

The 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup will get underway on Sunday 20 November when host nation Qatar take on Ecuador. The opening ceremony will take place in the immediate run up to the inaugural match of the tournament.

How to sign up for World Cup fantasy football?

FIFA has officially announced their fantasy football game for the upcoming World Cup and many fans are putting their dream team together ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

You can sign up for World Cup fantasy football by downloading the FIFA app on your mobile or tablet device. It is important to note that the player list on the app is not final. So it is important to check that the players you have selected have been called up for their country. FIFA will continue to update the player list on fantasy football as the final squads get announced for the tournament.

There are a variety of different options to choose when creating fantasy team and the following outlets have all announced fantasy World Cup games for Qatar 2022:

How many players can you pick in your fantasy team?

You can select up to 15 players to feature in your fantasy team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. This team will consist of a starting 11 and four substitutes, one of which must be a substitute goalkeeper.

You’ll have a budget of £100 million to spend when assembling your team so it’s important to be frugal with your resources and keep an eye out for some of the bargain buys.

What are the most popular fantasy football names?

The 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League season is already well and the team names include some of the wittiest football related puns and jokes. Here are 50 ideas for team names based on players who could play at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.