Ronaldo has launched an attack on Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and the Old Trafford board in a Piers Morgan interview

During a 90 minute interview with Piers Morgan, the five time Ballon d’Or winner explains that he feels “betrayed” by Ten Hag and claims he has no “respect” for the Man United boss.

The 37-year-old is also critical of the ownership model at the club and claims the Red Devils have made “zero progress” since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has described the conversation as the “most explosive” interview that Cristiano Ronaldo has ever given in his career.

But when is Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncensored interview and where will it be shown? Here is everything you need to know.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims Manchester United have made no progress since Alex Ferguson’s departure. (Getty Images)

When is the Cristiano Ronaldo interview?

The controversial interview between Ronaldo and Morgan will be a 90 minute viewing as the Portuguese star discusses all things Man United and the most challenging period of his career so far.

The conversation will take place over two 45 minute episodes. The first part will take place on Wednesday 16 November at 8pm (UK time) and the second part of the conversation will take place on Thursday 17 November at 8pm (UK time).

How to watch the Cristiano Ronaldo interview?

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to get regular first team football this season. (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan will be televised on UK television programme TalkTV. TalkTV is available on channel 526 if you are a Sky customer, channel 606 with Virgin Media and channel 237 if you are a freeview customer.

How to stream the Cristiano Ronaldo interview?

The explosive interview involving Ronaldo and Morgan is also available for fans to stream via the TalkTV app, which can be downloaded on your mobile phone and tablet devices. Alternatively fans can also watch the interview online via the TalkTV website.

What to expect from Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest interview?

Piers Morgan Uncensored shared a tweet, showing a preview to his upcoming conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo.

During the clip the 37-year-old forward claims that the coach and two senior executives are trying to push him out of the club. Ronaldo also explained that he felt “betrayed” by the way he had been treated at the club both this season and last season.

How have people reacted to the Cristiano Ronaldo interview?

Ronaldo’s latest interview has divided opinion across social media. The Portuguese star is the most followed human being on Instagram and news of the interview has been the subject of conversation for millions of football fans around the world.

Former Blackburn forward Chris Sutton has criticised Ronaldo’s decision to do the interview. Sutton tweeted: “When Ronaldo returned he thought he was bigger than Manchester United…no player is bigger than the club. A very sad end. He simply isn’t the player he once was and can’t accept that. He’s shown once again he isn’t a team player.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has also been critical of the Portuguese star and the way he has handled the situation. Carragher tweeted: “Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”