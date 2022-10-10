Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal of his career, beating Lionel Messi’s current tally of 691 club goals

During Manchester United’s win at Goodison Park on Sunday 9 October 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal of his career and his 144th for Man United over his two spells.

It was only his second goal of the season, having last scored during the Red Devils’ Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff in September and it was not a guarantee that he would score this weekend either. However, in the 29th minute, Ronaldo came on for the injured Frenchman Anthony Martial and 15 minutes later scored what would turn out to be the winner as United went 2-1 up.

Ronaldo, 37, is now nine goals ahead of fellow football icon Lionel Messi who currently sits on 691 goals. The Argentina forward has scored seven goals in 12 games for PSG, including four in his last appearance suggesting it may not be long before he overtakes his Portuguese rival.

Here is all you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s career goals...

Who has Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals for?

Ronaldo’s 700th goal was also his 144th for Manchester United. However, he scored the majority of his club goals during his nine-year period at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. In his 438 appearances, Ronaldo scored 450 goals, 298 of which were on his right foot.

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi (R) - Messi has 691 club goals

Ronaldo first began his career with Sporting Lisbon but only scored five of his club goals here in his 31 appearances. He then moved on to Manchester United in 2003 before signing with the La Liga giants in 2009.

Following his exceptional stint in the Spanish capital, the Portuguese international moved to Serie A. During Ronaldo’s three year period at Juventus between 2018 and 2021, the 37-year-old scored 101 goals in 134 appearances.

How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo have for his country?

Ronaldo has an unbelievable 191 goals for Portugal in his 117 appearances. The striker first started playing for his country at U15 level where he scored seven goals in nine appearances and has since played at every age group before joining the senior squad in 2003.

According to FIFA records, the Austrian-Czech player Josef Bican is the only player to have scored more club goals than Ronaldo but Bican lost out earlier this year to the Portuguese star in all-time career goals, with Ronaldo’s haul for Portugal pushing him far beyond 800 when all goals are combined.

Advertisement

What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth?

The Ballon d’Or winner has a reported networth of $500million according to WealthyGorilla as of August 2022. His salary is reportedly in the region of $125 million and in 2020, the five-time FIFA Player of the Year winner became the first-active team-sport athlete to surpass $1billion in career earnings according to Forbes. While the majority of Ronaldo’s wealth has come from football, he has received additional income from endorsements such as with MTG, Nike and Unilever.

Who are the all-time highest goal scorers in Football?

These figures include both club and international goals