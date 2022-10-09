The kick-off time at Goodison Park has raised some eyebrows

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend against Everton after a narrow 3-2 victory in the Europa League in mid-week.

The game comes at the end of an action packed weekend of football which also sees in form Arsenal host Liverpool. However, plenty of eyebrows have been raised at the unusual kick off time for the Red Devil’s clash with the Toffees.

The game will take place on Sunday evening at 7pm which is a very unusual kick off time in the footballing calendar. Here is everything you need to know about the game between Everton and Manchester United including the unusual kick off time.

What time does Everton vs Manchester United kick off?

Everton will host Man Utd at Goodison Park on Sunday 9 October and it will have a 7pm kick off. The game comes at the end of an action packed weekend of football and the Red Devils will be keen for a response after a humiliating 6-3 derby defeat against Manchester City a week ago.

Why is the game between Everton and Manchester United being played on a Sunday evening?

Traditionally in football there is a live game scheduled for 12:30pm on a Saturday afternoon. When the fixtures were released at the start of the Premier League season, BT Sport won the rights to the game between Everton and Manchester United and chose to televise the game on Saturday 9 October at 12.30pm.

However, when the Europa League fixture list was released for the campaign the game had to be pushed back to the following day. The Premier League rules state that there has to be a minimum of 48 hours between fixtures to factor in travel time and recovery periods.

The problem that BT Sport encountered when rescheduling the fixture was that Arsenal and West Ham were also in action on Sunday as a result of their Europa League commitments.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds was scheduled for the 2pm kick off with Sky Sports and Sky had also won the rights to host Arsenal’s game with Liverpool on the same day at 4:30pm.

As part of their broadcasting deal this campaign BT Sport are able to use a 7pm slot on a Sunday if one of their chosen sides is playing in the Europa League on a Thursday night and in this instance it was the only available slot they could use.

Dwight McNeil feels it’s a good time to play Manchester United. Credit: Getty.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd

The Sunday evening clash between The Toffees and The Red Devils will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Fans will also be able to stream the game through the BT Sport app and the BT Sport website.

Coverage of the game will begin at 6:30pm with the pundits taking a detailed look at the form of both teams ahead of the match.

Which other games are on TV this weekend?

Sunday 9 October

Crystal Palace vs Leeds - 2pm (Sky Sports)

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 4:30pm (Sky Sports)

Everton vs Manchester United - 7pm (BT Sport)

Monday 10 October

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - 8pm (Sky Sports)

Everton vs Manchester United team news

Everton enter the game on the back of two victories against Southampton and West Ham United, and Frank Lampard’s side are likely to be boosted further by the presence of Dominic Calvert Lewin. Calvert-Lewin is yet to make an appearance this season after being sidelined with a knee injury.

Everton are likely to be without Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina who have just returned to training likewise they will also be without Ben Godfrey, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend who are injured.

