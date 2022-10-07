There’s an incredible ‘Super Sunday’ for Premier League football fans to look forward to this weekend, including Arsenal vs Liverpool and Everton vs Man Utd.

There will be two matches occupying the Sunday at 2pm kick-off time slot in the Premier League this weekend as Leeds United travel to Crystal Palace and West Ham host London rivals Fulham.

Only one of those two fixtures will be broadcast live on TV and it’s the match at Selhurst Park where Patrick Viera’s Eagles take on Jesse Marsch’s Whites.

It’s part of a bumper ‘Super Sunday’ from English football’s top flight that will also feature Arsenal vs Liverpool and Everton vs Manchester United later in the day.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch all the action from Crystal Palace vs Leeds United:

What channel is Crystal Palace vs Leeds United on?

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Build up to the 2pm kick-off begins on Sky Sports Premier League (channel 402) from 1pm while the match will be shown on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401).

The match from Selhurst Park will be immediately followed by Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on league leaders Arsenal while the build up to Everton vs Manchester United begins on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

West Ham vs Fulham will not be shown live on TV.

The match is due to kick off at 2pm on October 9 but has been moved from the traditional Saturday 3pm slot - not because of broadcasting but rather due to the Hammers’ involvement in continental competition.

Here are the kick-off times and TV channels for the live Premier League matches this weekend (all times BST):

Saturday

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur (5:30pm) - Sky Sports

Sunday

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United (2pm) - Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool (4:30pm) - Sky Sports

Everton vs Manchester United (7pm) - BT Sport

Monday

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa (8pm) - Sky Sports

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live stream

Sky Sports customers can stream the match online or on mobile and smart devices via SkyGo and the SkyGo app - which can be downloaded through most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also catch all the action from Super Sunday by purchasing a NowTV package.

The streaming service offers a variety of deals including day passes for one off viewings at £11.98 or monthly subscriptions with the option to cancel at any time for £25.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United prediction

The visitors have had the slightly better start to this year’s Premier League campaign with two wins, three draws and two defeats from their opening seven matches, with their most impressive victory coming when they beat Chelsea 3-0 at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Palace are three points behind with just one win from seven games with three draws and three defeats. The Eagles only league win this season came on August 20 when they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

It’s a tight one to call with little to seperate them, Leeds have been in slightly better form but Palace are at home so this looks like it has a draw written all over it.