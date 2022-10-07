The Premier League returns on Saturday with another round of very tasty fixtures

After a derby-packed weekend last time out that saw Arsenal and Manchester City claim the bragging rights in their respective cities, the Premier League returns for Gameweek 10 on Saturday afternoon.

There will be no 12:30pm kick-off this weekend due to Man United’s trip to Goodison Park being moved so they had longer to recover from their Europa League clash with Omonia on Thursday evening.

The rescheduled fixture will take place at the unusual time of 7pm on Sunday - shortly after the most highly anticipated match of the weekend between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ahead of another fun-filled gameweek, we take you through our latest Fantasy Premier League tips...

Transfers in

Allan Saint-Maximin

The Frenchman looks set to return to the fold this weekend after being sidelined since Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw against Wolves back in August.

The Magpies enjoyed a brilliant thrashing of Fulham last time out and will be confident of another positive result as they host the Bees, with Saint-Maximin likely to replace Jacob Murphy on the left.

The winger looked exceptional prior to his injury and will be eager to get straight back to it at St. James’ Park.

Gianluca Scamacca

The Italian hasn’t had the easiest of starts to life in the Premier League with a struggling West Ham, but the Irons will be hoping their 2-0 win over Wolves can help them kick on.

Despite a poor start, Scamacca has still continued to bang goals in for West Ham - claiming five in 12 matches in all competitions.

With Fulham heading into the clash off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle, Scamacca will be confident of scoring in his third consecutive game.

James Maddison

The midfielder’s brilliant performance against Nottingham Forest on Monday put him straight back into contention for England’s World Cup squad.

Maddison bagged two goals and an assist for Leicester in their 4-0 win earlier in the week, making it seven goal contributions in eight games.

The Foxes travel to a leaky Bournemouth side this weekend and Maddison will be hope to play a key role in securing the side just their second win of the Premier League campaign.

Transfers out

Alisson

Fourteen per cent of FPL players have Alisson in between the sticks - though they may well be regretting that decision so far.

If you haven’t taken him out of your team already, now could well be the right time.

Liverpool travel south to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend - and it is fair to say a clean sheet is far from likely for the Reds.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side may have turned a corner after their win over Rangers, Arsenal have been brilliant this season and it would be a surprise if they don’t put a couple past Alisson on home turf.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s been one of Man United’s positives in a topsy-turvy start to the campaign, however his disappointing performance against Omonia on Thursday may see him dropped this weekend.

The winger was arguably at fault for the Cypriot club’s opener and was brought off for Marcus Rashford at half-time.

Rashford and his fellow sub, Anthony Martial, turned the game on its head in the second half and claimed four goal contributions between them.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the pair start alongside Anthony against Everton, leaving Sancho benched.

Ivan Toney

This is the second time in two matches that Newcastle will face one of their firing former strikers - with Aleksandar Mitrovic having very little luck against them.

It would be a surprise to see anything but a home victory for the Magpies this weekend after such a great showing last time out and they will be desperate to keep Toney quiet.

While he scored against them in a thrilling 3-3 draw last November, Newcastle are looking like a very different team now and they certainly won’t let that slide.

Captain

Once again it’s hard to see a better captain option than Man City superstar Erling Haaland.

At this point you really just have to captain the striker every single week because it’s guaranteed that everyone else in your league has him - and if you don’t then you are going to fall very far behind.

However, if you do want to take a risk then Callum Wilson could also be a good option. When fit, the striker is clinical for Newcastle - scoring three goals from five shots on target in four matches so far.