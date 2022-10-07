David Moyes’ side welcome their city rivals to the London Stadium after an impressive Europa Conference League victory against Belgian side Anderlecht.

The latest round of Premier League action kicks off this weekend with some cracking fixtures including Arsenal vs Liverpool, Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur and Everton vs Manchester United.

Five of the ten fixtures are due to be played on Saturday while Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa is the Monday Night Football game.

‘Super Sunday’ has also thrown up four tasty looking ties - among those will be a London derby as West Ham host Fulham off the back of their excellent 1-0 win away to Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Here is everything you need to know about West Ham vs Fulham including whether or not it will be on TV, if tickets are still available and our pre-match result prediction:

Is West Ham vs Fulham on TV?

West Ham vs Fulham will NOT be shown live on UK television this weekend despite being played on Sunday.

The match is due to kick off at 2pm on October 9 but has been moved from the traditional Saturday 3pm slot - not because of broadcasting but rather due to the Hammers’ involvement in continental competition.

As West Ham were playing on Thursday, their game was pushed back a day to avoid the team having to play twice in less than 48 hours.

Which Premier League matches are on TV this weekend?

There will still be plenty of action from the top flight of English football to take in this weekend, starting with Brighton vs Spurs on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United, Arsenal vs Liverpool and Everton vs Man Utd will be the Super Sunday televised games and Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa on Monday night.

Here are the kick-off times and TV channels for the live Premier League matches this weekend (all times BST):

Saturday

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur (5:30pm) - Sky Sports

Sunday

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United (2pm) - Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool (4:30pm) - Sky Sports

Everton vs Manchester United (7pm) - BT Sport

Monday

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa (8pm) - Sky Sports

West Ham vs Fulham ticket information

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase and information can be found on the official West Ham United club website.

Prices range between £35 and £75 for adults, £20 and £75 for Over 65s and Under 21s.

Tickets can be booked online, in person at the London Stadium Ticket Office or over the telephone (0333 030 1966).

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

This looks like being a very tight and difficult to call London derby at the home of the Hammers.

Fulham have had a decent start to the Premier League season since their promotion from the EFL Championship and sit eighth in the table with 11 points from three wins, two draws and three defeats.

Meanwhile, West Ham are picking up after a slow start and currently sit 15th having won two and drawn one while losing five matches so far.

Their midweek win in Belgium should give David Moyes’ side another confidence boost but this one still looks too close to call.