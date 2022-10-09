Germany will automatically qualify as hosts of Euro 2024

European football nations will soon discover who they will be facing in their bids to qualify for Euro 2024.

A total of 53 countries will be involved in the draw, with Germany automatically qualifying for the tournament as hosts and Russia being banned from entering the competition due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying draw including all the details in regards to seeding pots and how to watch the draw live as it unfolds.

Germany will host Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

When is the Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

The Euro 2024 qualifying draw will take place on Sunday 9 October in Frankfurt, Germany. The draw will begin at 11:00am (BST) with the 53 nations all being split into ten different qualifying groups.

How to watch the Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

The Euro 2024 qualification draw will be live streamed through the UEFA website and you are also able to watch the draw take place through the official YouTube channel. Sky Sports News will also be providing coverage of the draw.

The draw itself begins at 11:00am and is expected to last for around 1 hour.

What are the seeding pots for Euro 2024 qualifying?

Italy were the winners of Euro 2020 (Getty Images)

The 53 nations involved in the draw for Euro 2024 will be split into 10 groups. The 10 groups will consist of seven groups with five teams and three groups with six teams.

The ten group winners and runners-up will automatically qualify for Euro 2024 alongside the hosts Germany. The remaining three nations will then be decided via the play-offs which will take place in March 2024. The play-offs will involve a semi-final and a final which will be played over one leg.

The groups will feature one team from each pot. England have been placed in pot 2 as a result of their recent relegation from the Uefa Nations League.

The four Nations League finalists - Croatia, Netherlands, Italy and Spain will go into the smaller groups for qualifying.

Nations League Pot (top seeds that go into smaller groups)

Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy

Pot 1

Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland

Pot 2

France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Finland, Scotland

Pot 3

Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia

Pot 4

Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia

Pot 5

Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta

Pot 6

Andorra, San Marino and Liechtenstein

What exemptions are there in the Euro 2024 qualification draw?

There are a number of exemptions in the qualification draw which prohibit certain teams from being drawn in the same group.

For political reasons, the likes of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be seperated, the same rule will also apply to Belarus and Ukraine, Spain and Gibraltar. Likewise Kosovo are also unable to be drawn in the same group as either Bosnia Herzegovina or Serbia.

Severe weather conditions also mean that only two Nordic or Baltic countries can feature in the same group. This is to prevent any postponements to fixtures and to ensure that the qualification campaign runs as smoothly as possible. Therefore due to location the likes of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Iceland can only be drawn with one team from the opposite side of the continent.

Who are in the Euro 2024 play-offs?

The 12 group winners in Leagues A,B and C in the Nations League are rewarded with a guaranteed Euro 2024 play-off place as a result of their successful campaign.

This role will apply to Scotland and will further enhance their chance of qualifying for a second consecutive tournament.

These are the group winners who are guaranteed a play-off place

League A: Croatia, Spain, Italy, Netherlands

League B: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia