A guide on where England and Wales fans can tune into 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures this winter.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast-approaching, with around six weeks to go until the big kick-off.

This World Cup will be one like no other, being played in the winter instead of the summer due to Qatar’s sizzling climate.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding this World Cup due to human rights issues in the host country, and we can expect to see plenty more discussion around those issues as the competition draws closer.

But the tournament will get underway on November 21st, with club action being put on pause to make way for football’s biggest event.

England head into the competition in poor form, failing to win any of their Nations League fixtures, and pressure is building on Gareth Southgate heading to Qatar.

The Three Lions find themselves in a group with Wales, who also suffered relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Advertisement

Robert Page’s men qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years after seeing off Ukraine in their World Cup qualifying playoff.

England defeated Wales the last time the two rivals met in a major competition - at Euro 2016 - but it was the latter who had the last laugh in that tournament, going on to win the group and reach the semi-finals.

Better times have followed for England, including a fourth place finish in the last World Cup and a second place finish at Euro 2020.

But there are questions heading to Qatar on the back of a poor run of form.

Nevertheless, as the big kick-off draws closer, we have rounded up the channels you need to follow England and Wales at this winter’s World Cup.

Advertisement

The Wales TV schedule

Monday, November 21 - USA vs Wales 7pm ITV

Friday. November 25 - Wales vs Iran 10am BBC

Tuesday, November 29 - Wales vs England 7pm BBC

The England TV schedule

Monday, November 21 - England vs Iran 1pm BBC

Advertisement

Friday, November 25 - England vs USA 7pm ITV

Tuesday, November 29 - Wales vs England 7pm BBC

Knockout stages

Only the group stage television picks have been confirmed so far.

The knockout stage TV picks will be submitted by November 30th.

Advertisement

ITV have first dibs on the Round of 16, while fixture will still be split with BBC, while BBC have the first pick for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with ITV showing others.

As ever, the ITV fixtures can also be viewed on ITV Hub, while BBC fixtures can be caught on BBC iPlayer.

What Page has said?

Speaking about his new contract and the World Cup, Wales boss Page has said: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can’t wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first World Cup in 64 years.

“This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future.”

What has Southgate said?

Advertisement

Speaking about the World Cup, England boss Southgate has said: “I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup.

“Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and you accept that if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways.