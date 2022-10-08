Everything you need to know about England’s schedule in the Middle East.

England will be bidding to build on their recent success in major tournaments when they travel to Qatar in November for this year’s World Cup.

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA, and Wales, and will be hoping to atone for a patchy run of recent form with a solid start to their campaign.

But when will Gareth Southgate’s men be in action, and when could their knockout fixtures be if they make it out of the group? Here’s everything you need to know...

When are England’s group stage matches at the World Cup?

England have been drawn in Group B of this year’s tournament, meaning that they will get their campaign underway sooner than most of their peers. The Three Lions will kick things off against Iran on Monday November 21st at 1pm GMT.

Gareth Southgate’s men will then follow up their opener with fixtures against USA on Friday November 25th at 7pm, and Wales on Tuesday November 29th at 7pm.

What are England’s potential paths to the World Cup final?

* Potential opponents based on highest FIFA world ranking finishing top of their respective groups and winning knock-out games

If England win Group B....

Sunday December 4th - Last 16: England vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday December 10th - Quarter-final: England vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14th - Semi-final: England vs Belgium (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18th - Final: England vs Netherlands (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

If England finish second in Group B...

Saturday December 3 - Last 16: Netherlands vs England (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Friday December 9 - Quarter-final: England vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Tuesday December 13 - Semi-final: England vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 - Final: England vs France (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

England celebrate their third goal against Germany in Nations League fixture

What is the full schedule for the World Cup?

The full schedule for the World Cup 2022 is as follows:

*All kick-off times in UK

Group Stage

Sunday November 20th

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday November 21st

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm) Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday November 22nd

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 10am) Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday November 23rd

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am) Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm) Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Thursday November 24th

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am) Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Friday November 25th

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am) Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm) Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm) Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday November 26th

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am) Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday November 27th

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am) Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm) Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm) Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday November 28th

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am) Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday November 29th

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm) Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm) Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday November 30th

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm) Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm) Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Thursday December 1st

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm) Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Friday, December 2nd

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm) Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm) Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Round of 16

Saturday December 3rd

49 - Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 4th

52 - Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

51 - Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday December 5th

53 - Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

54 - Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday December 6th

55 - Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

56 - Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9th

58 - Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

57 - Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday December 10th

60 - Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

59 - Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13th

61 - Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14th

62 - Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday December 17th

63 - Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18th