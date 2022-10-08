World Cup 2022: When are England playing? Group stage fixtures, dates, kick-off times, and paths to final
Everything you need to know about England’s schedule in the Middle East.
England will be bidding to build on their recent success in major tournaments when they travel to Qatar in November for this year’s World Cup.
The Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA, and Wales, and will be hoping to atone for a patchy run of recent form with a solid start to their campaign.
But when will Gareth Southgate’s men be in action, and when could their knockout fixtures be if they make it out of the group? Here’s everything you need to know...
Most Popular
When are England’s group stage matches at the World Cup?
England have been drawn in Group B of this year’s tournament, meaning that they will get their campaign underway sooner than most of their peers. The Three Lions will kick things off against Iran on Monday November 21st at 1pm GMT.
Gareth Southgate’s men will then follow up their opener with fixtures against USA on Friday November 25th at 7pm, and Wales on Tuesday November 29th at 7pm.
Advertisement
What are England’s potential paths to the World Cup final?
* Potential opponents based on highest FIFA world ranking finishing top of their respective groups and winning knock-out games
If England win Group B....
- Sunday December 4th - Last 16: England vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
- Saturday December 10th - Quarter-final: England vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
- Wednesday December 14th - Semi-final: England vs Belgium (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
- Sunday December 18th - Final: England vs Netherlands (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)
If England finish second in Group B...
- Saturday December 3 - Last 16: Netherlands vs England (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
- Friday December 9 - Quarter-final: England vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
- Tuesday December 13 - Semi-final: England vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
- Sunday December 18 - Final: England vs France (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)
Advertisement
What is the full schedule for the World Cup?
The full schedule for the World Cup 2022 is as follows:
*All kick-off times in UK
Group Stage
Sunday November 20th
Advertisement
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Monday November 21st
Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm) Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday November 22nd
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 10am) Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm)
Wednesday November 23rd
Advertisement
Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am) Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm) Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Thursday November 24th
Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am) Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Friday November 25th
Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am) Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm) Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm) Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Saturday November 26th
Advertisement
Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am) Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Sunday November 27th
Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am) Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm) Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm) Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Monday November 28th
Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am) Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm) Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm) Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday November 29th
Advertisement
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm) Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm) Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Wednesday November 30th
Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm) Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm) Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Thursday December 1st
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm) Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm) Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Friday, December 2nd
Advertisement
Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm) Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm) Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm) Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Round of 16
Saturday December 3rd
- 49 - Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
- 50 - Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Sunday December 4th
Advertisement
- 52 - Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
- 51 - Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Monday December 5th
- 53 - Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)
- 54 - Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday December 6th
- 55 - Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
- 56 - Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Quarter-finals
Advertisement
Friday December 9th
- 58 - Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
- 57 - Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
Saturday December 10th
- 60 - Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
- 59 - Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday December 13th
Advertisement
- 61 - Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Wednesday December 14th
- 62 - Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Third place play-off
Saturday December 17th
- 63 - Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
Advertisement
Final
Sunday December 18th
- 64 - The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)