Manchester United’s No.7 Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the headlines for a controversial interview with Piers Morgan

During the interview, Ronaldo explained that he felt ‘betrayed’ by Ten Hag and the hierarchy at Manchester United and claimed that he no longer has ‘any respect’ for his manager.

The 37-year-old opened up about his desire to leave Man United during the summer transfer window and has been a peripheral figure for the club since Ten Hag’s appointment as manager.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Portuguese star will seek a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

But how much does Ronaldo currently earn at Man United and when does his existing contract expire?

Here is everything you need to know.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United. (Getty Images)

When did Manchester United re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

In August 2021, Manchester United agreed to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for a fee of around £12.8 million.

Despite being 36 at the time, the move captured the imagination of Man United fans around the world and it was hoped that he would be the man to propel the club back to the top of the Premier League.

Ronaldo remains the last player to win the Ballon d’Or whilst playing in the Premier League and the Portuguese forward played a pivotal role in helping Manchester United to their most recent Champions League title in 2008.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was one of the most high-profile transfers in Premier League history and it is little surprise to see that the Portuguese star is the highest paid player in the league.

The 37-year-old striker is currently earning a wage of around £515,000 a week at Old Trafford despite spending most of this season as a substitute. This wage is likely to be substantially higher when factoring in other factors such as Ronaldo’s lucrative sponsorship deals and performance based bonuses.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s current contract at Manchester United is due to expire on 30 June 2023, taking him until the end of the current season.

However, Manchester United have the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months, which would take his contract up to June 2024. The Portuguese striker will be 38-years-old by the time his contract expires in 2023.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo likely to leave Manchester United in January?

Ronaldo was omitted from Manchester United’s squad against Fulham in the final game before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old was a key player for the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season but following the appointment of Erik Ten Hag his role has diminished in the Manchester United team with Marcus Rashford being the Dutchman’s preferred option in attack this season.

The Portuguese star cast doubt about his future after refusing to appear as a substitute against Tottenham and Ronaldo’s recent interview with Piers Morgan is likely to cause a further rift between himself and the Manchester United manager.

Where next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan has led to a series of clubs being linked with the Portuguese star.

As it stands Ronaldo’s former club Sporting Lisbon have emerged as the favourites to re-sign the forward. The Portuguese giants currently sit 4th in the league and are set to face Midtjylland in the Europa League knockout stage.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Ronaldo during the summer transfer window and have also emerged as the second favourites to secure the Portuguese striker’s signature.

Other rumours include a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma or a move to any MLS club.

Here are the current top 10 favourites to sign Ronaldo according to Sky Bet. (odds correct as of 14 November 2022)