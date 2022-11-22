Manchester United has confirmed that striker Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave the Premier League club with “immediate effect”. The decision comes after Ronaldo, 37, spoke of his unhappiness at the club during a highly-publicised television interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo, who has made 346 appearances for the Manchester club, is currently in Qatar with his teammate Bruno Fernandes representing Portgual in the World Cup 2022. The decision to terminate his contract has been described as a mutual agreement.
A statement from Manchester United read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”
The Portuguese player, often touted as one of the greatest of all time, also released a statement regarding the termination of his contract. He said: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.
“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
This article will continue to be updated with more information.