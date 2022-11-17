The World Cup final will take place in winter for the first time in the competition’s 92 year history

The FIFA World Cup is viewed as the most coveted prize in world football. Over the years, the prestigious trophy has been lifted by some of the greats of the game including Bobby Moore, Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and most recently Kylian Mbappe.

This year’s tournament will be the first ever winter World Cup in the competition’s 92 year history. It means the final will take place in December - days away from Christmas - for the first time.

The Three Lions will be hopeful of making the final, having narrowly missed out during the semi-final to Croatia in Russia 2018. England last reached the final in 1966 and Gareth Southgate will be hoping to end his side’s 56 year wait for silverware.

Five time winners Brazil and reigning champions France have also been heavily tipped to lift the trophy in Qatar. While football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will also hope to make their mark in what is likely to be their final tournament on football’s biggest stage.

But when is the World Cup final and which stadium will host football’s showpiece event?

When is the World Cup 2022 final?

The World Cup final for Qatar 2022 will take place on Sunday 18 December. The event will coincide with Qatar National Day which is a national commemoration of Qatar’s unification in 1878.

What time is kick off for the World Cup 2022 final?

The World Cup final will kick off at 3pm (GMT) and 6pm local time on 18 December. The final will take place just under a month into the tournament and will be the 64th and final game of the competition.

The bookmakers are tipping Brazil for glory in Qatar 2022. (Getty Images)

Which stadium is hosting the World Cup 2022 final?

The World Cup 2022 final will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is located 15km north of the capital city Doha. The Lusail Iconic Stadium is the largest venue in the World Cup and it can hold a capacity of around 80,000 fans. The venue will host 10 matches during the tournament including semi-final and quarter-final games.

How long does the Qatar 2022 World Cup last?

The 2022 World Cup will officially get underway on Sunday 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game of the competition.

The 32 teams in the tournament will be split into eight groups of four and each team will follow a round-robin format where they place every nation in their group on one occasion. The group stage games will run until Friday 2 December.

The top two ranked teams from each group will then advance to the round of 16 and from there the winners will progress to a quarter-final and a semi-final before playing in the historic finale.

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup 2022?

The bookmakers have currently placed Brazil as the favourites to lift a record breaking sixth World Cup title. Brazil have an abundance of quality in all areas of the pitch and are spearheaded by PSG star Neymar in attack.

Argentina and France are also tipped to do well by the bookmakers. Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986 when they were fired to victory by the heroics of Diego Maradona.