Gareth Southgate signed two-year contract in 2021 and will lead England at upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022. Salary explained

England manager Gareth Southgate has led England to the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup, to the final in the 2020 Euros tournament and will now lead them in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The 51-year-old is also set to manage the team during the 2024 Euros competition next summer.

Last Thursday the Lions boss announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament for which he faced criticism over many inclusions and exclusions of players. Players such as Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney missed out on a place while controversial figures such as Harry Maguire, who continues to struggle for form despite his past England heroics, were left in .

However, with only a few days to go until England begin their campaign against Iran, the players will put all criticism to the side and make their final preparations in the hope of ‘bringing it home’ for the first time since 1966. With Southgate only a few days away from his third major competition since taking over the England job, here is all you need to know about the Lions boss’ contract...

How much does Gareth Southgate earn?

Following England’s run to the final at last year’s Euros competition, Gareth Southgate signed a two-year contract extension as the Lions manager which will keep him in charge until after Euros 2024.

His salary is thought to have increased from £3 million per year to around £5m plus bonuses with the new contract which sees him close to former England manager Fabio Capello’s salary of £6m. Southgate’s assistant, Steve Holland, also agreed a new deal until 2024 and following the announcement at the time, the Lions manager spoke to the media saying: “I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team.”

What is Gareth Southgate’s net worth?

According to Glusea, Southgate has a 2022 net worth of around £16 million which is a significant increase on reports from 2020 which indicated the former Aston Villa player had a net worth of £9million.

The majority of his wealth has come from his role within the England squad but he previously played for Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough as well as making 57 appearances for the England national team between 1994-2004. He featured in the 1998 FIFA World Cup and both the 1996 and 2000 European Championships.

Who is highest earning Football manager?

On signing his 2021 contract, Gareth Southgate then became the highest earning national football manager. Germany’s Hansi Flick is close behind with Bild reporting he earns £5.5million/year for his efforts. Reigning World Champions France’s manager Didier Deschamps is then third earning £4m/year and Italy’s Roberto Mancini is the fourth highest earning national manager on £3.5m/year.

However, these wages are nothing in comparison to what some of the highest earning domestic managers are earning. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is the highest earning football manager in the world and his three Premier League titles with the Blues have led him to a contract of £23million/year. Tottenham Hotspurs’ Antonio Conte is next on the list with a yearly salary of £15.6m according to Sportsunfold.

When is England’s first match?