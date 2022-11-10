Bookmakers think England stand a chance in a World Cup that may be dominated by top South American teams

With the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar just days away, thoughts are turning to whether either of the two home nations represented at the competition - England and Wales - can triumph in the tournament finals.

On 29 November, the two teams will face off in a World Cup match for the first time, with qualifying for the knockout stages potentially at stake.

Both teams come into the event in poor form. England have gone six games without a win for only the seventh time in their history, while Wales have gone five games without a win since defeating Ukraine in a qualification play-off.

Having said that, both nations have recent tournament successes under their belt, with Wales securing a last-four performance at Euro 2016, followed by England with a semi-final appearance at the 2018 World Cup before reaching the final at Euro 2020.

But who exactly is the nation most favoured by bookmakers to reach the final and take home the coveted trophy. Here is everything you need to know.

Who is favourite to win the 2022 World Cup?

(All odds correct as of 10 November 2022)

According to Oddschecker, which collates the odds given by the biggest betting sites, allowing users to get a feel for the bigger picture in betting trends.

As it stands, Brazil are currently favoured by bookmakers to win the whole thing, with odds of 4/1 being offered by most major outlets. The three other teams predicted to make up the rest of the semi-final picture include Argentina (6/1), France (15/2) and Spain (9/1).

Here is how every team currently stacks up in the bookmakers ‘rankings’:

Brazil (4/1) Argentina (6/1) France (15/2) Spain (9/1) England (19/2) Germany (12/1) Netherlands (14/1) Portugal (33/2) Belgium (19/1) Denmark (33/1) Uruguay (51/1) Croatia (54/1) Switzerland (125/1) Serbia (129/1) Senegal (175/1) Mexico (249/1) Poland (250/1) Ecuador (269/1) USA (300/1) Wales (400/1) Ghana (400/1) Cameroon (500/1) Qatar (500/1) Morocco (500/1) Japan (500/1) South Korea (500/1) Canada (500/1) Australia (750/1) Iran (750/1) Tunisia (750/1) Saudi Arabia (1000/1) Costa Rica (1000/1)

What chance do bookmakers think England and Wales have of winning?

England (19/2) fall just shy of securing a place in the penultimate round of the competition - if the bookmakers are to be believed - being currently ranked as the fifth most likely team to win the World Cup. Wales are considered huge outsiders, with the best odds we could find on a Welsh victory being 400/1.

Both teams’ route there could be made easier by the fact that neither England or Wales can meet teams in Groups E to H until the semi-finals. These groups include favourites Brazil, but also other strong tournament contenders in the form of Spain, Portugal (33/2) and Belgium (19/1).

Brazil are also rated as England or Wales’ most likely opposition in the final, should they be avoided in the semis. Ranked number one in the world by FIFA since March, the Brazilians are comfortably the strongest team in their group containing Cameroon (500/1), Serbia (129/1) and Switzerland (125/1).

What other World Cup odds are in play?

It’s not just the eventual winning team that we’re able to get a prediction for through Oddschecker, the site also lists some more granular betting options.

The site thinks England’s Harry Kane (9/1), France Kylian Mbappé (10/1) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi (14/1) will be battling it out to become top goal scorer of the competition, while Brazil (5/1), France (5/1) and Argentina (13/2) will be the highest scoring overall teams.