We are now only a few days away from the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Gareth Southgate announcing the squad he will be taking only last week with players such as Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and James Maddison all making the cut while Ivan Toney and Fikayo Tomori missed out.

This year’s World Cup will mark the first time the FIFA tournament has taken place in winter and as such a few changes have been made in order to accommodate playing in the heat of the Middle East. The scheduling of the tournament has been one of many controversies to surround this tournament, with the majority of criticism stemming from the country’s human rights violations.

Various countries, notably Australia, have since made statements regarding the criticism and it is believed England, along with a number of other teams, will feature LGBTQ+ armbands on their kit.

As the squads make their final preparations ahead of the tournament, here is all you need to know about how many substitutes can be made in each match...

How many substitutes are allowed at Qatar World Cup 2022?

In June, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved the use of five substitues for the World June. This has allowed the Premier League to permanently move to five subs and officially approved other leagues keeping the rule which had been temporarily changed during the Covid pandemic.

England during World Cup qualifier in November 2021

Additionally, the number of substitutes allowed on the bench has also increased from 12 to 15 for the World Cup. FIFA have said: “Given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squad before and during thetournaments, the Bureau has decided the following...

“The final matchday at club level for the 23 to 26 players nominated on the final list will be 13 November 2022. No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials - one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench. “

How big are the World Cup squads?

Usually, the team selects 23 players but the nature of this tournament has meant the total has increased to 26. This also accounts for the tournament being 28 days long rather than the normal 32 and means all sides competing can deal with the fixture congestion and any potential illness outbreaks in the squad.

England’s squad consists of:

Goalkeepers : Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope. Defenders : Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White.

: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White. Midfielders : Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice. Forwards: Phil Foden, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Marucs Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson/

