Lionel Messi is aiming to lift the World Cup for the first time in his career

Lionel Messi is one of the most decorated and successful footballers of all time and he has won everything there is to win in the game except one trophy - the FIFA World Cup.

Messi and his Argentina team mates will be aiming to avenge their loss in the final of the 2014 World Cup and will be aiming to lift the historic trophy for the first time since 1986.

The 35-year-old forward has been pivotal to Argentina’s progress in the tournament so far and has been one of the stand out players of the competition with five goals from his opening six games. Messi has been cheered on every step of the way by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his children.

But who is Antonela Roccuzzo and how long has she been married to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo?

Antonela Roccuzzo is a 34-year-old Argentinian model and the wife of PSG striker Lionel Messi.

Roccuzzo was born in Argentina’s third largest city of Rosario and grew up in the same area as Messi. The pair are believed to have been childhood sweethearts and have known each other since the age of five. The couple first met through Messi’s childhood friend Lucas Scaglia who is also the cousin of Roccuzzo.

Antonela Roccuzzo has attended all of Lionel Messi’s World Cup games in Qatar. (Getty Images)

Messi and Roccuzzo went public about their relationship in 2008 around three years after he made his Barcelona and Argentina debut.

What does Antonela Roccuzzo do for a living?

Antonela Rocucuzzo studied humanities and social sciences in her bachelors and went on to study dentistry in her postgraduate studies.

Roccuzzo left Argentina to join Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona and she now works as a model. Roccuzzo has a total of 22.8 million followers on Instagram.

When did Lionel Messi marry Antonela Roccuzzo?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in their hometown of Rosario in 2017. Their wedding was dubbed Argentina’s wedding of the century by the national media and it featured a host of big names guests including Messi’s former teammate Gerard Pique and his former wife Shakira.

Do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have children?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have three sons: Thiago (born 2012), Matteo (born 2015) and Ciro (born 2018).

The three are all big football fans and they have each attended all of Messi’s games throughout the course of the tournament in Qatar. His eldest son Thiago is also tipped to follow in his fathers footsteps and is reportedly training with PSG’s youth team.

Can Lionel Messi win the World Cup?

Lionel Messi has been described by many fans as the greatest footballer to ever play the game. Over the course of his illustrious career he has lifted 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, four Champions League titles and most recently one Ligue 1 title.

Messi is both Barcelona and Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer and he has dominated the footballing landscape for nearly 20 years. However, he is still yet to have the legacy on the international stage as the late Argentina icon Diego Maradona who helped his team to glory in the 1986 World Cup.

That has shown signs of changing in recent years though and Messi picked up his first piece of international silverware in 2021 by winning the Copa America title against the host nation Brazil. Messi was awarded player of the tournament and also won the golden boot that year.