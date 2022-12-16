Put your football knowledge to the test with our World Cup quiz

Occurring every four years, the FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious and important footballing event in the world.

Over the years the World Cup has featured the best football players in the history of the sport and each tournament draws in billions of fans from around the world. There were a series of stars at this year’s competition including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, with Kylian Mbappe and Messi hoping to win the Golden Boot as Argentina meets France at the 2022 final.

The World Cup is a stage where legends are made in football and over the 92 year history of the competition there has been a host of iconic moments such as England’s World Cup triumph in 1966, Maradona’s hand of god and Mbappe’s heroics in the 2018 final against Croatia.

With that in mind we have written 10 World Cup questions and answers covering the tournament’s best players, teams and iconic moments from years gone by. This is your opportunity to put your football knowledge to the ultimate test. How many can you get right?

Who qualified for the World Cup 2022?

There were 32 teams competing for World Cup glory at this year’s tournament. Hosts Qatar were the only team making their debut at this year’s tournament.

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Poland

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Spain

Japan

Costa Rica

Germany

Croatia

Morocco

Belgium

Canada

Brazil

Switzerland

Cameroon

Serbia

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea