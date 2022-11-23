With injuries to key players in top teams, the Qatar football tournament could turn out to be the most open draw for years

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is proving to be one of the most controversial football tournaments ever staged, with actions off the pitch thus far matching the intrigue on it.

On the pitch, there has already been one major upset, with Argentina losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their Group C match on Tuesday (22 November). England are set to play against the USA in Group B on Friday (25 November).

The last tournament, held in Russia in 2018, was also controversial given Russia had already annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and itself had a poor human rights record. For England fans, it was the first time the country had seriously competed in a major football tournament since the 1990 World Cup.

But who won the 2018 event - and could they repeat the feat in Qatar? Here’s everything you need to know.

The World Cup 2018 took place in Russia (image: Getty Images)

Who won the 2018 World Cup?

The 2018 World Cup was won by France - a victory that came exactly 20 years after their previous success on home soil in 1998.

The team that travelled to Russia had a mesmerising blend of experience and youth. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe provided different focal points of attack upfront, while players like Ngolo Kante, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris provided a solid base for the team.

Here is the France 2018 squad in full:

GK - Hugo Lloris

GK - Steve Mandanda

GK - Alphonse Areola

DF - Benjamin Pavard

DF - Presnel Kimpembe

DF - Raphael Varane

DF - Samuel Umtiti

DF - Adil Rami

DF - Djibril Sidibe

DF - Lucas Hernandez

DF - Benjamin Mendy

MF - Ngolo Kante

MF - Paul Pogba

MF - Corentin Tolisso

MF - Steven Nzonzi

MF - Blaise Matuidi

FW - Olivier Giroud

FW - Kylian Mbappe

FW - Antoine Griezmann

FW - Thomas Lemar

FW - Nabil Fekir

FW - Ousmane Dembele

FW - Florian Thauvin

What was particularly impressive was that the France 2018 squad was missing several high-profile names, including: Laurent Koscielny, Adrien Rabiot, Aymeric Laporte, Moussa Sissoko, Dimitri Payet and Kinglsey Coman. Karim Benzema was also still out of contention given the sex tape blackmail scandal he was involved in.

France’s campaign actually got off to a slow start, with the team narrowly beating Australia and Peru before drawing a blank against Denmark in their Group C games. Having topped the group, they secured a 4-3 victory over Argentina in their first knockout match, before overcoming Uruguay with a comfortable 2-0 win in the quarter-finals.

A tight 1-0 victory over high-flying Belgium secured their spot in the final where they faced equally tough opposition in the form of Croatia. They secured their status as World Champions with a 4-2 win on 15 July 2018, thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, as well as an unfortunate own-goal from Mario Mandzukic.

Could France win the Qatar World Cup 2022?

France will present yet another stiff challenge, with many of their key stars making it to Qatar. Once again, their team contains a decent blend of age and skill, with their attacking contingent arguably being the strongest of any team at the tournament. Here’s the squad:

GK - Hugo Lloris

GK - Alphonse Areola

GK - Steve Mandanda

DF - William Saliba

DF - Raphael Varane

DF - Ibrahima Konate

DF - Axel Disasi

DF - Benjamin Pavard

DF - Dayot Upamecano

DF - Theo Hernandez

DF - Jules Kounde

MF - Eduardo Camavinga

MF - Youssouf Fofana

MF - Matteo Guendouzi

MF - Aurelien Tchouameni

MF - Adrien Rabiot

MF - Jordan Veretout

FW - Ousmane Dembele

FW - Olivier Giroud

FW - Antoine Griezmann

FW - Kylian Mbappe

FW - Randal Kolo Muani

FW - Kingsley Coman

FW - Marcus Thuram

Several big star names are missing once again. Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and Ngolo Kante all suffered injuries in the run up to the Qatar tournament. Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was left out for tactical reasons.

A thumping 4-1 win over Australia has got the world champions’ World Cup bid off to a flying start, with Olivier Giroud equalling his country’s all-time scoring record of 51 goals which he now holds alongside Thierry Henry. Group D fixtures against Denmark (Saturday 26 November) and Tunisia (Wednesday 30 November) are still to come.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to be France’s key man at the 2022 World Cup (image: AFP/Getty Images)

If France gets out of its group as expected, it will face a tough fixture in the Round of 16. It would either play the winner or runner-up of Group C, which could be any one of Argentina, Poland, Mexico or Saudi Arabia.

Should the country make it into the quarter-finals having won its group and the Round of 16 game, Croatia, Belgium, Germany or Spain could lie in wait. Say France gets through as a runner-up, Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana or Uruguay look to be the likeliest teams to be in the mix to meet them.

It means France is likely to face some stiff opposition before it can even think about reaching the semi-finals or final. But with one of the strongest squads out there, you would not bet against them.

