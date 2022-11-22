France have a series of injury issues heading into the World Cup, including to star striker Karim Benzema

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest stage in football and this year’s tournament features some of the best players on the planet including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. However, it will not include this year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

The 34-year-old striker was expected to lead the line for France during the tournament in Qatar but has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. The news will undoubtedly come as a huge blow for Didier Deschamps and his team who are aiming to win two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

Benzema is viewed as one of the best strikers of his generation - he is a five time Champions League winner, four time La Liga winner and a two time Copa del Rey winner. He has made 97 appearances for his country and offers vast experience to Deschamps’ side.

France have had a number of setbacks in the build up to this World Cup and Didier Deschamps has also had to contend with injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba, N’golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe.

But what caused Karim Benzema’s injury and how has the France manager reacted to his pre-tournament injury crisis?

Is Karim Benzema out of the World Cup?

Advertisement

Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup through a thigh injury and he was withdrawn from France’s squad before their opener against Australia.

French newspaper L’Equipe claims that the player appeared unsettled in the build up to France’s World Cup opener, even before his withdrawal was confirmed. The Real Madrid striker had been called up to the squad despite suffering from pains in his knee and thigh.

The French striker has struggled for fitness this campaign for Real Madrid and has played a total of just 26 minutes in the last month for the Spanish champions.

The extent of his injury is yet to be revealed but he will play no part in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to get Benzema back as soon as possible for his Real Madrid side after the break - Benzema scored a total of 27 goals in La Liga last season and was the top scorer in the league.

Karim Benzema receives the Ballon d’Or award during the 2022 Ballon d’Or . (Getty Images)

Who else is injured for France?

Advertisement

Didier Deschamps has had to contend with a number of injury problems in the build up to the World Cup.

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will miss the tournament in Qatar due to injury. The 27-year-old shot-stopper helped guide AC Milan to a league title last year and was expected to compete with Hugo Lloris for a starting spot at this year’s tournament.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe is another high profile absence for France. The 27-year-old defender was part of Les Bleus triumphant Russia 2018 campaign and has been a regular fixture in a strong PSG side in recent seasons.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea star N’Golo Kante are also high profile absentees for France in the upcoming World Cup campaign. The midfield pair were both regular starters in Russia 2018.

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku has also been withdrawn from the squad due to injury. The 25-year-old has been a key figure for Marco Rose’s side this season and has scored an impressive 12 goals from 15 games. Nkunku was replaced by fellow Bundesliga star Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt. The 23-year-old striker helped Nantes to a shock Coupe de France triumph last season.

Advertisement

What is the France squad for Qatar 2022?

Didier Deschamps remains confident that his side will excel in Qatar 2022 and has an immensely strong squad at his disposal. Deschamps said: “I’ve got 25 players in my squad. I’m convinced that I have the efficient number of players to be able to deal with the challenges we face.”

Here is the France squad for Qatar 2022:

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham Hotspur

Alphonse Areola - West Ham United

Steve Mandanda - Stade Rennes

Defenders

Advertisement

William Saliba - Arsenal

Raphael Varane - Manchester United

Ibrahim Konate - Liverpool

Axel Diasi - Monaco

Benjamin Pavard - Bayern Munich

Dayot Upamecano - Bayern Munich

Lucas Hernandez - Bayern Munich

Theo Hernandez - AC Milan

Jules Kounde - Barcelona

Midfielders

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille

Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

Aurelien Tchouameni - Real Madrid

Jordan Veretout - Marseille

Youssouf Fofana - Monaco

Attackers