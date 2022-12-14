Who has won the FIFA World Cup the most times ahead of France v Argentina final? - gallery
Which countries have enjoyed the most success in the history of the FIFA World Cup?
The scene is set and history beckons as France and Argentina prepare to meet in Sunday’s World Cup Final.
Can the mesmeric Lionel Messi add another glorious chapter to a masterpiece of a career that has thrust him firmly into the conversation of the greatest player to have ever graced the game? Or will the Argentina star be upstaged by Paris Saint-Germain team-mate and France’s golden boy Kylian Mbappe as he looks to become a two-time World Cup winner at the age of just 23?
No matter which side comes out on top at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, they will add their names to a list of World Cup winners containing football legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. But with the 22nd FIFA World Cup now just days away from ending, which country has enjoyed the most success during the 92-year history of the tournament?