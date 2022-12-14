Which countries have enjoyed the most success in the history of the FIFA World Cup?

The scene is set and history beckons as France and Argentina prepare to meet in Sunday’s World Cup Final.

Can the mesmeric Lionel Messi add another glorious chapter to a masterpiece of a career that has thrust him firmly into the conversation of the greatest player to have ever graced the game? Or will the Argentina star be upstaged by Paris Saint-Germain team-mate and France’s golden boy Kylian Mbappe as he looks to become a two-time World Cup winner at the age of just 23?

No matter which side comes out on top at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, they will add their names to a list of World Cup winners containing football legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. But with the 22nd FIFA World Cup now just days away from ending, which country has enjoyed the most success during the 92-year history of the tournament?

1. World Cup trophy

2. Brazil - 5 Brazil have won the trophy a record five times with wins in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and their last win coming in 2002, when Ronaldo masterminded a 2-0 victory over Germany in Japan.

3. Germany - 4 The masters of tournament football, Germany have won the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990 (as West Germany) and last won it in 2014 when Mario Goezte's extra time winner sunk Argentina. Interestingly, they have reached the final a total of eight times - meaning they have lost as many World Cup finals as they have won.

4. Italy - 4 Another side that has lifted the trophy four times is the Azzuri, who won the World Cup in 1934, 1938, 1982 and most recently 2006 when they edged out France on penalties in the 'Zidane headbutt' final.