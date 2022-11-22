England will be aiming to beat USA at the World Cup for the first time

The Three Lions are aiming to go all the way in Qatar and in order to do so they will need to progress from Group B which consists of Iran, USA and Wales. England’s second challenge of the tournament sees them come head to head with the United States who are led by manager Gregg Berhalter.

USA began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales and will be looking to build on their impressive first half performance this time around. Berhalter’s side consists of a number of promising young players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna and Tyler Adams - who are all under the age of 25.

But when is England vs USA and how can you watch the game?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs USA?

England’s big clash with USA will take place on Friday 25 November. The game will get underway at 7pm UK time. It will be the second group game of the competition and it takes place just four days after England’s opening victory against Iran.

What is the venue for England vs USA?

England vs USA will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The venue can hold up to 60,000 fans and was built specifically for the World Cup.

The Al Bayt Stadium will host a total of nine games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch England vs USA on TV

ITV1 will provide comprehensive coverage of the game between England and USA. You can also live stream the action from the ITV Hub which is available for you to use on your mobile or tablet device.

When did USA last qualify for the World Cup?

The United States last played at the World Cup in 2014. During the tournament USA successfully qualified from the group stage of the competition but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the last-16.

USA surprisingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia- it was the first tournament they had missed since 1986.

England vs USA World Cup record

England will be aiming to beat USA at the World Cup for the first time in their history. The two sides have previously met on two occasions the first in 1950 and the second in 2010.

England suffered a 1-0 defeat to USA in the second group game of the 1950 World Cup. The Three Lions entered the game as overwhelming favourites and the result has gone down in football history as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

The most recent encounter between the two sides came in 2010 in the opening game of the South Africa World Cup. England got off to a dream start in that game as Steven Gerrard opened the scoring within the first five minutes.

However, on the stroke of half-time Clint Dempsey equalised with a long range effort after a mistake by goalkeeper Rob Green. The game finished 1-1, USA went on to top the group with England finishing as runners-up.

Both sides were eventually beaten in the round-of-16 during that tournament.

What to expect from England vs USA

Bukayo Saka scored twice in the World Cup opener. (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate’s side will undoubtedly go into this game as favourites after a comprehensive victory over Iran which saw the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all get on the scoresheet.

Since Southgate took charge, England have performed admirably in the last two tournaments - they reached the semi-final of the last World Cup in 2018 and finished runners-up of Euro 2020.

However, the USA have become a much stronger team in recent years under the management of Gregg Berhalter. They secured automatic qualification to this year’s tournament in Qatar and possess an array of talented young players including Weston McKennie of Juventus, Sergino Dest of Barcelona and Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund.

USA also have a host of Premier League players in their ranks including Brendan Aaronson of Leeds, Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Tyler Adams of Leeds.

Team news for England vs USA

James Maddison was the only player to miss the opener against Iran through injury, however he is likely to return to the squad in time for the game against the United States. Harry Maguire was forced off the pitch during the game against Iran with a suspected concussion and could be a doubt for the game.

