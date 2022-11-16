There are lucrative cash prizes at every stage of the World Cup - with Qatar 2022 boasting the biggest prize pot in the football tournament’s history

The FIFA World Cup is the most coveted prize in the footballing world - and the 32 teams at this year’s tournament will be battling it out for a record breaking cash prize.

Over the 92 year history of the competition, the World Cup has produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport and it is a stage where legends are made. From Diego Maradona’s solo goal against England in 1986 to Kylian Mbappe’s heroics at the 2018 final, the World Cup never disappoints.

But it is not just pride that the players are playing for. As well as lifting the prestigious trophy, the winning nation can expect a lucrative cash prize for their achievements. And the prize for winning in Qatar is greater than ever before, with each nation receiving more than £1m for reaching the 2022 World Cup.

With an eye-watering overall prize pot, nations will earn more as they progress through the tournament. And, towards the latter stages of the competition, there are a series of serious bonuses up for grabs.

But how much can the players expect to earn if they win the World Cup? Here is everything you need to know.

How much do teams earn when they qualify for the World Cup?

There are 32 teams competing at this year’s World Cup in Qatar and all of them will walk away £1.2 million richer just for qualifying for the tournament.

Hosts Qatar are making their debut at this year’s tournament, while the bookmakers’ favourites Brazil remain the only nation to have played in all 22 editions of the historic tournament.

Brazil are viewed as the bookmakers favourites to win the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

How much can teams expect to earn if they progress past the group stage?

Every kick of the ball will matter at Qatar 2022 from the moment that the tournament gets underway and there are further cash prizes up for grabs at every stage of the competition.

Here is a breakdown of the earning teams can be make if they progress into the knockout stages of the competition:

Group Stage - £7.5 million

Round of 16 - £11 million

Quarter-final - £14 million

Fourth place - £21 million

Third place - £23 million

How much will the winner of the World Cup earn?

There will be a record breaking cash prize for the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the winner of the competition receiving a lucrative £35 million cash prize.

This is £3 million higher than the cash prize of Russia 2018 and a £27 million increase from the 2006 World Cup.

The runners-up of the competition can also expect to earn a sensational £25 million cash for making the World Cup final.

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup?

Brazil will enter Qatar as the bookmakers favourites to go all the way and win the FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Tite has picked an extremely talented team which features stars such as Neymar, Vincinius Junior, Thiago Silva and Bruno Guimeras.