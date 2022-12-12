Argentina will take on Croatia for the first of two semi-final fixtures at the Qatar World Cup 2022. How to watch match on UK TV

Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in a match that involved a total of 18 yellow cards as Lionel Messi’s team reached another World Cup semi-final. By the end of play, Argentina and the Netherlands were drawing 2-2 but a dramatic penalty shoot-out saw Argentina emerge victorious.

Croatia will also be looking to reach back-to-back finals after they knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in the last round of the tournament. Luka Modric’s side lost the 2018 final to France and will hope to right this result by reaching the final stage of the competition and emerging victortious this time around.

Both sides’ penalty shoot-out wins will have given them huge boosts in believing they can now go all the way and face either France of Morocco in the grand final on Sunday. It’s set to be another explosive occasion, with both sides having beaten the other twice since their first meeting in 1994.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the first semi-final fixture in Qatar World Cup 2022...

When is Argentina vs Croatia?

The two sides will meet on Tuesday 13 December 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 7pm GMT. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the fixture. Lusail has a capacity of nearly 90,000 and was opened only a year ago. Argentina have already played at this stadium, losing their opening fixture to Saudi Arabia 2-1 as well as beating the Netherlands in what is now being dubbed the ‘Battle of Lusail’ in the quarter-finals.

Luka Modric holds off Brazil’s Casemiro in World Cup quarter-final

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia

ITV will be hosting the fixture between Argentina and Croatia for fans in England, while those in Scotland can tune in to STV and Welsh fans watch via S4C. ITV One will show coverage of the fixture with the programme starting at 6.30pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off time.

Can I stream the match?

For fans unable to watch the match on TV, the fixture can be streamed through the ITV streaming service ITVX, or STV Player for those in Scotland. Fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to log in and stream the action.

Team news

Following the dramatic quarter-final against the Dutch, Argentina will be without full-backs Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel through suspension. Angel di Maria is also set to be assessed having only returned to the squad in the quarter-final win and Papu Gomez continues to remain a doubt after he picked up an ankle injury ahead of the clash against Holland.

Croatia have no fresh injury concerns aside from tiredness as both of their knock-out ties went to penalties.

The two teams have a even record in their five meetings since first drawing in a friendly in 1994. Argentina then went on to win the first World Cup clash four years later but Croatia then fought back to beat the South Americans in 2006.

