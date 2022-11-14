Cristiano Ronaldo feels ‘betrayed’ as he gives most explosive interview yet with Piers Morgan

The Manchester United and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with Piers Morgan on Uncensored for TalkTV and gave his most explosive interview to date, as he expressed feeling ‘betrayed’ by the Red Devils. He also said he felt no respect from the Man United manager, Erik ten Hag and believes he is being forced out of the club.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo, 37, said he would detail his life at Old Trafford after the side failed to reach the UEFA Champions League for the 2022/23 season. The interview is set to be shown on both Wednesday and Thursday (16 and 17 November 2022) and the winner of 32 trophies is set to cover a number of topics including being ‘forced out’ of Old Trafford; the club showed a lack of ‘empathy’ when his young daughter was taken ill in July and that he had ‘never heard’ of United’s previous manager Ralf Rangnick, according to extracts published in The Sun.

Here is all you need to know about Ronaldo’s current situation at United and what to expect from the upcoming interview...

What is happening at Manchester United?

United are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League following their 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. This season, they have won eight of their 14 matches, losing four and Ronaldo has found himself on the sidelines. The 37-year-old has played just 10 of these 14 fixtures, featuring for only 520 minutes, and famously walked out of the stadium before the end of the game against Tottenham Hotspur in outrage at substitution decisions.

His actions in October then fractured his relationship with ten Hag even further and he was benched for the next fixture against Chelsea. In his 10 fixtures, Ronaldo has also only scored once and provided no assists. He has however scored twice and provided two assists in the UEFA Europa League campaign.

Advertisement

At present, Ronaldo’s contract will see him at United until June 2023 with the option to extend for an additional year but as reports emerged of his desire to leave Manchester in the summer, it is likely the five time Ballon d’Or winner will search for a home elsewhere either in January or next summer.

Ronaldo lifting one of his 32 trophies in May 2018

Where will Ronaldo go after United?

According to SkyBet, Chelsea are the current front runners to pick up the Portuguese Euro 2016 winner. The Blues were linked with a summer move and may well take up the opportunity of trying again this January. Ronaldo’s first club, Sporting CP are also among the favourites with a move to the Major League Soccer high up on the odds list as well:

Chelsea - 2/1

Sporting - 3/1

Any MLS Club - 6/1

Napoli - 12/1

PSG - 12/1

Advertisement

What have Manchester United said?

United have released a short statement in response to Ronaldo’s upcoming interview. Their communications department has posted on their website saying: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

What was said in the interview?

In his Uncensored interview with Morgan, as reported on The Sun, Ronaldo speaks of his own story about what he calls the “most difficult period of my life”, both at home and at work. He says he feels “betrayed” by the way United have treated him and feels he’s been made a “black sheep” who is now blamed for everything that has gone wrong.

Speaking on his former coach, Ralf Rangnick, Ronaldo said: “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him” and of his current coach, the Portuguese star was hardly more favourable: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”

The interview also touches on Ronaldo’s former colleague, Wayne Rooney’s comments on the striker. The England legend has publicly attacked Ronaldo for months and Ronaldo has now responded saying: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true...”

Advertisement

Morgan and Ronaldo then discussed the heartbreaking loss of their baby son during childbirth in which the boy’s twin sister survived. Following the tragedy, he received support from fans of rival clubs, such as Liverpool where the fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone in the seventh minute (Ronaldo’s shirt number) in their next home game. He said: “I never expected to see that.” However, he then went on to say he was far less supported by his own club who he accuses of a lack of “empathy”. Ronaldo says senior executives at United doubted him when he explained why he couldnt’ return, making him feel “hurt” and “bad”.

Returning to Manchester United was driven by an appeal from his former boss and mentor, Sir Alex Ferguson: “I followed by heart. He (Sir Alex) said to me, it’ impossible for you to come to Manchester City, and I said Ok, boss.” However the reality soon hit and Ronaldo says: “The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.

“I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal... a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately. As Picasso said, you have to destroy it to rebuild it, and if they start with me, for me it’s not a problem.

“I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different...they have to change many, many things. (Sir Alex) knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that...it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”