Wales are competing in their first World Cup since 1958

The Wales squad is currently participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It is the first time that Wales have competed in the World Cup since 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Rob Page’s side are hoping to progress from a challenging group which features USA, Iran and England. They began their campaign with a tightly contested 1-1 draw against the United States.

But what did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney say in their message to the Wales football team? Here is everything you need to know.

What did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney say in their message to Wales?

Advertisement

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recorded a video issuing his support for Wales prior to their opening game at Qatar 2022.

Reynolds said: “Hey, this is Ryan Reynolds. I just wanted to send all my best wishes to the entire Welsh football club on their way to Qatar to compete at the World Cup. I’m actually sitting here right now with my best friend and my co-pilot at Wrexham AFC, Mr Rob McElhenney.”

American actor Rob McElhenney admitted that he was divided with his Wales - USA loyalties ahead of the opening Group B clash and admitted a draw would be the ideal result.

McElhenny said: “I just want to say good luck but not too much luck. I mean, maybe a draw. A draw would be nice. Play your hearts out, though.”

Reynolds replied: “I’m so sorry about him. Crush all your enemies, drink the blood of your enemies. Rob and I are actually in the car right now because we are driving to Qatar. Go get ‘em.”

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his role in Deadpool. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happened in Wales’ opener against USA?

McElhenney ultimately got his wish in the Group B opener between Wales and USA and the match finished as a 1-1 draw.

The United States dominated the early stages of the game and controlled the tempo. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie won the midfield battle, whilst Christian Pulisic was a constant threat in the first half with his pacey runs from out wide.The Chelsea man played a key role in the opening goal with a pacey run from midfield before playing a through ball to Timothy Weah who finished his chance from inside the box.

Rob Page’s side grew into the game in the second half and posed a much greater threat in attack. The introduction of Kieffer Moore in attack added a fresh dimension for Wales to play and he held the ball up well to bring other players into the game. A late Gareth Bale penalty earned Wales a point from their opening game.

Who do Wales play next in the World Cup?

Advertisement

Wales are aiming to progress to the knockout stage of the competition and will play their second group game against Iran on Friday 25 November.

Iran were hammered 6-2 on their World Cup opener against England and The Dragons will enter the game as clear favourites to beat Iran in their upcoming game.