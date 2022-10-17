For the curious.
When is the FA Cup first round draw? How to watch ball and numbers today on BBC - when are the fixtures?

80 teams will be involved in the FA cup first round draw which takes place later today

By Susanna Sealy
34 minutes ago

One of the most historic tournaments in the English Football League is set to begin once again with the first round proper draw of the FA Cup taking place later on today, Monday 17 October 2022. 48 clubs from across EFL’s League One and League Two will join a further 32 non-league clubs who will have progressed from the qualifying stages.

The final qualifying round will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 18 October, and will involve clubs such as Chippenham Town v Hendon and Hampton and Richmond Borough v Torquay United as they replay their matches having drawn the first time around.

Liverpool are the current champions of the FA Cup having beaten Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final earlier this year. At the time, Liverpool had been on track to complete the mystical quadruple but had to settle with their Carabao Cup and FA Cup win instead. Arsenal are the most successful side at the FA Cup with 14 titles to their name but crashed out in the round of 16 in the 2021/22 tournament. After such a strong start to this year’s Premier League season, the Gunners will be hopeful of rectifying their 2022 upset.

As the League One, League Two and non-League teams prepare for their first round, here is all you need to know about how to watch the first round draw...

How to watch the First Round draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 17 October 2022 with the programme starting at 7pm BST and the draw starting at approximately 7.15pm. Fans will be able to follow along on BBC Two as well as on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook Channels. BBC will also stream the programme on BBC iPlayer. Those successful in the first round proper will receive £41,000 from the competition’s prize fund as well as progressing to the second round.

Kidderminster against West Ham in fourth round of FA Cup 2021/22

When are the FA Cup fixtures?

The first round proper will take place on the first weekend in November and the end of the competition will be held early June 2023. Here are the full fixture dates:

  • First Round proper: Saturday 5 November 2022
  • Second Round Proper: Saturday 26 November 2022
  • Third Round Proper: Saturday 1 October 2022
  • Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 28 January 2022
  • Fifth Round Proper: Wednesday 1 March 2022
  • Quarter-Final: Saturday 18 March 2022
  • Semi-Final: Saturday 22 April 2023
  • Final: Saturday 3 June 2023

Who is in the draw?

80 teams from across League One, League Two and non-EFL leagues will await to find out their fate later on today. Here are the teams and their subsequent ball numbers for the draw:

  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. AFC Wimbledon
  3. Barnsley
  4. Barrow AFC
  5. Bolton Wanderers
  6. Bradford City
  7. Bristol City
  8. Burton Albion
  9. Cambridge United
  10. Carlisle United
  11. Charlton Athletic
  12. Cheltenham Town
  13. Colchester United
  14. Crawley Town
  15. Crewe Alexandra
  16. Derby County
  17. Doncaster Rovers
  18. Exeter City
  19. Fleetwood Town
  20. Forest Green Rovers
  21. Gillingham
  22. Grimsby Town
  23. Harrogate Town
  24. Hartlepool United
  25. Ipswich Town
  26. Leyton Orient
  27. Lincoln City
  28. Mansfield Town
  29. Milton Keynes Dons
  30. Morecambe
  31. Newport County AFC
  32. Northampton Town
  33. Oxford United
  34. Peterborough United
  35. Plymouth Argyle
  36. Port Vale
  37. Portsmouth
  38. Rochdale AFC
  39. Salford City
  40. Sheffield Wednesday
  41. Shrewsbury Town
  42. Stevenage
  43. Stockport County
  44. Sutton United
  45. Swindon Town
  46. Tranmere Rovers
  47. Walsall
  48. Wycombe Wanderers
  49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester
  50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde
  51. King’s Lynn Town
  52. York City
  53. South Shields
  54. Solihull Moors
  55. Curzon Ashton
  56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham
  57. Altrincham or Gateshead
  58. Chesterfield
  59. Alvechurch
  60. Buxton
  61. Coalville Town
  62. FC Halifax Town
  63. Hereford
  64. Torquay United or Hampton and Richmond Borough
  65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town
  66. Maidenhead United
  67. Eastleigh
  68. Ebbsfleet United
  69. Woking
  70. Dagenham and Redbridge
  71. Hendon or Chippenham Town
  72. Weymouth
  73. Oxford City
  74. Bracknell Town
  75. Boreham Wood
  76. Barnet
  77. Needham Market
  78. Chelmsford City
  79. Merthyr Town
  80. Farnborough
