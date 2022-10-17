80 teams will be involved in the FA cup first round draw which takes place later today

One of the most historic tournaments in the English Football League is set to begin once again with the first round proper draw of the FA Cup taking place later on today, Monday 17 October 2022. 48 clubs from across EFL’s League One and League Two will join a further 32 non-league clubs who will have progressed from the qualifying stages.

The final qualifying round will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 18 October, and will involve clubs such as Chippenham Town v Hendon and Hampton and Richmond Borough v Torquay United as they replay their matches having drawn the first time around.

Liverpool are the current champions of the FA Cup having beaten Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final earlier this year. At the time, Liverpool had been on track to complete the mystical quadruple but had to settle with their Carabao Cup and FA Cup win instead. Arsenal are the most successful side at the FA Cup with 14 titles to their name but crashed out in the round of 16 in the 2021/22 tournament. After such a strong start to this year’s Premier League season, the Gunners will be hopeful of rectifying their 2022 upset.

As the League One, League Two and non-League teams prepare for their first round, here is all you need to know about how to watch the first round draw...

How to watch the First Round draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 17 October 2022 with the programme starting at 7pm BST and the draw starting at approximately 7.15pm. Fans will be able to follow along on BBC Two as well as on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook Channels. BBC will also stream the programme on BBC iPlayer. Those successful in the first round proper will receive £41,000 from the competition’s prize fund as well as progressing to the second round.

Kidderminster against West Ham in fourth round of FA Cup 2021/22

When are the FA Cup fixtures?

The first round proper will take place on the first weekend in November and the end of the competition will be held early June 2023. Here are the full fixture dates:

First Round proper: Saturday 5 November 2022

Second Round Proper: Saturday 26 November 2022

Third Round Proper: Saturday 1 October 2022

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 28 January 2022

Fifth Round Proper: Wednesday 1 March 2022

Quarter-Final: Saturday 18 March 2022

Semi-Final: Saturday 22 April 2023

Final: Saturday 3 June 2023

Who is in the draw?

80 teams from across League One, League Two and non-EFL leagues will await to find out their fate later on today. Here are the teams and their subsequent ball numbers for the draw: