The biggest tournament in world football kicks off next month starting with the host nation taking on Ecuador in Al Khor.

The stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar but there are still a lot of questions for supporters travelling to the Gulf state.

Whether it’s places to socialse, eat and and drink and the rules surrounding alcohol or even what can be worn and how supporters will be expected to conduct themselves in public there is a lot to consider when visiting Qatar. One important thing that travelling supporters should take into consideration, which can be easy to forget with the global pandemic no longer dominating the news cycle, are the Covid-19 restrictions in the country. Here is everything you need to know about Covid rules in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

What are the Covid rules for players and fans entering Qatar?

For supporters travelling from the UK, the latest information from the government details Qatar’s policy and restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Per gov.uk, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health has published the following advice on how to limit the spread of coronavirus:

It is compulsory to have Qatar’s contact tracing app, Ehteraz, downloaded and working on your smartphone whenever you leave the house.

With effect from September 1, the requirement to wear a face mask in closed public spaces has been removed. Citizens, residents and visitors are still required to wear masks in healthcare facilities, and when using public transportation.

Guidelines and regulations may change with little warning. Check the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Violations can incur a fine of up to QAR200,000 and/or a prison sentence not exceeding three years.

Public places, accommodation and healthcare in Qatar for travelling supporters

Hotels in Qatar will of course be open during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including facilities. There are no limits on the number of people at social gatherings but visitors will be asked to show their vaccinated status on the Ehteraz app to enter most locations. If you are unvaccinated, you may be denied entry.

Per gov.uk, Qatar has announced that health insurance will be mandatory for everyone, including all visitors to Qatar. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact the Ministry of Public Health’s helpline on 16000. If you are confirmed to have COVID-19, you will be placed in isolation in one of the country’s medical facilities, or asked to self-isolate at home for 7 days, depending on your symptoms.

The UK Government’s advice on medical assistance in Qatar is as follows: “If you need emergency medical assistance during your trip, dial 999 and ask for an ambulance. You should contact your insurance or medical assistance company promptly if you are referred to a medical facility for treatment. Emergency medical treatment is excellent but can be expensive. Routine treatment is available but expensive for visitors. Make sure you have adequate travel health insurance and accessible funds to cover the cost of any medical treatment abroad and repatriation to the UK or the country where you live.”