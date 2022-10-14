David was the first British footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League games

David Beckham has shared the trailer for his upcoming mini series, Save Our Squad.

The Disney + documentary sees David, who is from East London, return to the football pitches where he played as a child.

The former professional footballer will mentor young grassroots side, Westwood Boys, who are struggling to survive in the league.

David Beckham is seen in the Royal Box before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Taylor Frirtz of The United States during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 47-year-old told his 75.6 million Instagram followers that working with these boys was a “privilege”.

He wrote: “Save Our Squad. A privilege to work with these boys and follow their season so closely. A story of resilience and hard work, both on and off the field.”

In the 1 minute 45 second trailer, David explains: “I grew up in East London. This is where it all began for me and that’s why I am back.

“Westwood Boys, they are the team at rock bottom.”

The mini series trailer shows the young boys in their club changing room, joking to the professional footballer about him missing penalties.

David, who played in the same league when he was younger, adds that when he was their age he was always picked last, because he “was the smallest”.

The aim of the mini series is to pull the “kids into success”, and David admits he wants them to win.

Save Our Squad will air on Disney + on Wednesday, 9 November, with it’s first 35-minute episode.

David Beckham takes part in one of the FA's 'Coaching For Hope' sessions in the Khayelitsha township on December 3, 2009 in Cape Town, South Africa. The LA Galaxy and England midfielder has remained in South Africa to attend the FIFA World Cup 2010 draw on December 4, 2009 despite learning of the death of his grandfather. (Photo by Mark Wessels - Pool/Getty Images)

David was the first British footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League games and the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France.

He began his professional career with Manchester United in 1992, where he made his first-team debut at just age 17.

Whilst at United, he won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League once.

In 2003, he began playing for Real Madrid, where he stayed for four seasons and won the La Liga championship.

David Beckham of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 1996 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images)

After leaving the Spanish club, he signed a five-year contract with Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy.

Whilst a Galaxy player, he spent two loan spells in Italy with AC Milan in 2009 and 2010.

David made his England debut at the 1996 World Cup, at the age of 21 - and played for England until 2009.

In this time he made 115 appearances for the national team, including three FIFA World Cup tournaments (1998, 2002 and 2006), and two UEFA European Championship tournaments (2000 and 2004).

