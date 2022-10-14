The 42-year-old said the comment was definitely a compliment despite the awkward encounter

Kerry Katona has revealed an awkward moment with a famous footballer in her new book.

The Atomic Kitten singer revealed that a well-known footballer, who she calls "Mr Household Name", told her he had enjoyed looking at her OnlyFans page.

In an extract from her new book, Kerry shared what the unnamed celebrity said to her.

Kerry Katona attends a photocall to launch her book 'Still Standing' at Century Club on November 22, 2012

The mum-of-five wrote: “’Yeah, I’ve never cleaned my mobile screen off after watching you,’ he carried on, sarcasm dripping from his voice.”

She continued: “Turns out this household name - a family man, in fact - subscribes to my OnlyFans and had all along, hence the dirty little digs, and he’d just admitted he’d masturbated to my videos.

“I didn’t even know what to say about it. What do you say to that?! But he didn’t stop there. He went on to tell me there’s a ‘group of us that love OnlyFans’.”

The 42-year-old said the comment was definitely a compliment, but it was an awkward situation to be in and left her mortified.

Kerry’s car was stolen which has led to her moving home.

She told the Daily Star: “I was straight on the phone to Ryan, and I was like, ‘you’ll never guess what just happened’.

“I was absolutely mortified and like ‘urgh’. I wanted the ground to swallow me up.

“It’s someone having a w*** over you and then telling you – and he said, ‘I had to swipe my phone clean a few times’. I just legged it and got in the car.”

The 41-year-old joined the subscription site in May 2020 to share her X-rated pics after admitting that she was so strapped for cash that she was unable to pay her rent.

Kerry’s new home has a panic room.

She is one of the highest earners on the platform and reportedly takes home around £600,000 every month.

Earlier this year, she splashed out on a brand new £200,000 Lamborghini Urus V8, which she was said to have bought with money she made from her OnlyFans page.

Kerry’s blue Range Rover worth £110,000 was stolen from her property while she was out of the house shopping.

The family have just moved into a luxurious new home due to safety concerns in the former home in Cheshire.

Kerry Katona launches her new fragrance entitled 'Outrageous' at the Fragrance Shop in the Arndale Shopping Centre on November 1, 2008

The new home is her family’s third in three years and has extra measures such as a panic room and security cameras.

The singer-turned-influencer was a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten - a popular 2000s band formed in 1998.