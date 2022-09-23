Towie’s Chloe Sims has revealed a brand new look after having cosmetic work.

The Only Way is Essex star, Chloe Sims, 40, has undergone cosmetic surgery to transform her face and bottom ahe ad of a new reality show with her siblings.

Chloe’s clinic Vogue Aesthetics shared images of the star’s cosmetic work, which includes a new set of signature lips and a new structured jawline.

Towie’s Chloe Sims has revealed a brand new look after having cosmetic work. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

They said: “A fresh new set of signature lips and a new structured jaw line for our beauty.”

In August, The Only Way Is Essex star showed off the results of a non-surgical Brazilian Bum Lift.

The salon has described her as “filming ready” ahead of her new reality show alongside her siblings Frankie, 27, and Demi, 25, for Only Fans TV.

They quit Towie in July and announced they were set to star in their own TV show ‘House of Sims’.

Revealing the news on her Instagram page in July, Chloe posted a photo with the caption: “ITS OFFICIAL. The Sims family finally have their own show, and we are so excited to share the brand new concept exclusively on OFTV.”

Chloe Sims attends the ‘NHS Heroes Awards’ held at the Hilton Park Lane. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

They will be joined on the programme by their brother Charlie, 30, and his makeup artist fiancée Georgia Shults, 30.

The deal with Only Fans TV is a six-figure sum which could rise to millions upon the show’s success.

It will see the Sims family open OnlyFans accounts that will feature Instagram-style pictures but no explicit content.

The new show, which also features no nudity, is set to be broadcast at the start of next year and will be available to watch for free on the OFTV app.

Frankie Sims, Chloe Sims and Demi Sims attend ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speaking about the show, Chloe told MailOnline: “I get people will want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently calling it House of Sims as a working title.

“It will be completely real, and we’re really excited to bring our viewers along on a big unfiltered adventure.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a big compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”

Filming for House of Sims will take place in Essex for the next three to four weeks before the family flies out to LA to continue production.

Reports this week claimed that filming in the US had been cancelled, but it was later confirmed that it will be going ahead as planned.