TOWIE fans have been kept waiting for a new series since Christmas last year

Fans of The Only Way is Essex will only be kept waiting four more days, as season 30 is set to arrive on screens on 21 August.

Many have been waiting for a glimpse of their favourite reality TV stars since the Christmas special aired last year, but ITV bosses have now confirmed the next season.

The release comes after a series of delays due to pandemic guidelines which affected production, but the stars were able to fly to the Dominican Republic in June to film.

An ITVBe source said: “TOWIE is coming back with a bang and the cast are off to the Dominican Republic.

The Only Way is Essex is making its way back to ITVBe this weekend (Pic:Getty)

“It’s been months in the planning and all the details were signed off…It is the most flash trip they’ve ever done but given that they’ve spent the last two years on home soil the bosses wanted to give the stars - and the fans - a treat.”

Not only will viewers see exotic settings throughout some of the 11 episodes of season 30, but they will also see six new faces as the bosses axed newcomer Pia Smith and the Sims sisters quit the show.

The famous sisters - Chloe, Frankie and Demi - had been connected to TOWIE since 2011, but pulled out of the Dominican trip due to “off-screen disagreements.”

Chloe, Frankie and Demi Sims have all decided to leave the show (Pic:Getty)

A source told The Sun that the newcomers were part of the reason for the family’s departure.

They said: “Every year the three sisters are top of the list of the returning cast. They’re the biggest characters who bring the sex appeal, glamour and good storylines.

“Everyone is talking behind the scenes about why they’re missing.”

Kate Ferdinand had a five year on-off relationship with Dan Edgar, seen with current girlfriend Amber Turner (Pic: SOPA/Getty)

New faces coming to the show include Elma Pazar, who appeared in Love Island 2019 and Jordan Brook.

Long-time TOWIE star Chloe Brockett, whose future on the show was in doubt after a nightclub altercation, told her 383,000 followers on Instagram that they‘ve wrapped filming for the new season.

Joining Chloe Brockett will be Amber Turner, Dan Edgar, Amy Childs, Chloe Meadows and James Lock.

Saffron Lampiere, Dani Imbert, Yazmin Oukhellou, and Roman Hackett are some of the other returning cast members.

Bobby Norris has stepped back from the show after a decade to focus on his presenting career.

The TOWIE-veteran wrote on Instagram: “I’m so excited to finally be able to tell you guys some news that I’ve been keeping a secret…I have made the decision that now feels like the right time for me to take a step back from TOWIE as a regular cast member to focus on my presenting career.

“After 10 years on TOWIE the show and the fans have been such a huge part of my life, but you haven’t seen the last of me and this is the start of an exciting new chapter!!”