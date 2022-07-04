Yazmin Oukhellou joined the reality TV show after she started dating star James Lock

The Only Way is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou has been taken to a hospital in Turkey following a car crash that killed her on and off boyfriend Jake McLean .

This is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Yazmin Oukhellou?

Oukhellou is best known as a cast member of the reality TV show The Only Way is Essex, which she joined in 2017 in season 20.

When Oukhellou joined the show, her then-boyfriend James Lock was already a star. Speaking to Good Morning Britain at the time, Lock said: “I’ve been seeing her for a little while and obviously the show is based on reality and what’s going on in our lives, so she’s been brought into the show.”

She and Lock dated on and off for almost five years, with their relationship heavily documented over the course of the show.

James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou attend the Kiss Haunted House Party held at SSE Arena on October 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Prior to appearing on TOWIE, Oukhellou studied at Newcastle University and in 2016 she launched her own swimwear brand.

Last year, in February, it was reported that Oukhellou had quit TOWIE in order to move to Dubai to work as a luxury estate agent, following a recent split from Lock.

A source reportedly told OK! : “Yaz has decided to stay out in Dubai and is now training to become a real estate broker.”

They added: “She has already started her new job and will be studying for the next few weeks to get her licence.”

Oukhellou has since returned to TOWIE and has dated Jake McLean, ex-boyfriend of TOWIE star Lauren Goodger, on and off.

What happened in Turkey?

Oukhellou had been in Turkey with McLean when a car that he was driving veered off a cliff.

McLean is understood to have been driving the car in the tourist resort of Bodrum when the vehicle, in which Oukhellou was a passenger, careered off a cliff.

According to the Sun , locals said that emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, however were unable to save McLean. Oukhello was transported to hospital.

The city of Bodrum, on the Aegean Sea, southwestern Turkey (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

A cast member reportedly told the Sun: “Nobody is quite sure what they were doing out there — we thought they’d split up — but apparently he was involved in some sort of business deal.

“But whatever’s gone on, this is just heart-breaking. We hope to get a proper update on how she is soon. But it sounds very, very serious — perhaps life-changing.”

What is her current condition?

It is believed that Oukhellou is being treated for her injuries in intensive care in Turkey.

According to the Mirror , Oukhellou’s mother, Lisa, has flown out to Turkey to be by her daughter’s side.

Fans of Oukhellou have taken to commenting their well wishes on her most recent post on Instagram.

One person wrote: “Sending love [heart emoji]”

Another commented: “Praying for you at this sad time [crying emoji]”

“I really hope you pull through I’m so sorry for your loss! Get well soon xx,” wrote another.

Fellow TOWIE star Harry Derbidge posted a picture of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram story with the caption: “Can’t stop thinking about you today @yazminoukhellou wishing you a speedy recovery! Can’t wait to give you a big cuddle [heart emoji]”