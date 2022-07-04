Jake McLean was in an on and off relationship with the TOWIE star from 2012 to 2016

Jake McLean, ex-boyfriend of The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger, has died following a car crash in Turkey which has left fellow TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou seriously injured.

McLean is understood to have been driving the car in the tourist resort of Bodrum when the vehicle, in which Oukhellou was a passenger, careered off a cliff.

Who was Jake McLean?

McLean was the ex-boyfriend of TOWIE star Lauren Goodger, and appeared in the show when the two were dating.

He had also been in an on and off relationship with Goodger’s fellow TOWIE castmate Oukhellou since May 2021.

In 2008, McLean had been jailed for three and a half years for his role in a robbery that occurred in Northaw.

According to reports at the time, McLean, who was 18, and another pretended to be from an estate agent as the property in question was on the market. When the 36-year-old mother answered the door, McLean and five others made their way into the home with a fake gun.

Jake McLean and Lauren Goodger met on Twitter in 2012 (Photo: Instagram/@laurengoodger)

They attempted to rob the safe inside the home, but were arrested when they tried to flee the scene on foot. All six were sentenced to aggravated burglary at St Albans Crown Court.

Goodger met McLean on Twitter in 2012 and told the Daily Mail in 2013: “Jake told me about his past. I could see how much he regretted his actions. I try to take people as I find them.”

McLean and Goodger dated on and off from 2012 to 2016.

What happened in Turkey?

McLean and Oukhellou had been in Turkey together when a car that he was driving veered off a cliff.

According to the Sun , locals said that emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, however were unable to save McLean. Oukhello was transported to hospital.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

The city of Bodrum, on the Aegean Sea, southwestern Turkey (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

A cast member reportedly told the Sun: “Nobody is quite sure what they were doing out there — we thought they’d split up — but apparently he was involved in some sort of business deal.

“But whatever’s gone on, this is just heart-breaking. We hope to get a proper update on how she is soon. But it sounds very, very serious — perhaps life-changing.”

Tributes for Jake McLean and Yazmin Oukhellou

Following the news of the crash, family, friends and fans have taken to social media to post tributes for McLean and well wishes for Oukhellou.

One person tweeted: “So sad to hear about Jake McLean. May he RIP.”

Another wrote: “Sitting sobbing reading all the articles about Yaz & Jake McLean - you literally don’t know the minute so so sad.”

“Absolutely heart breaking hearing about Yazmin Oukhellou. Just the thought of how horrible it will be when she comes round to realise that Jake McLean didn’t make it,” wrote another.

Fellow TOWIE star Harry Derbidge posted a picture of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram story with the caption: “Can’t stop thinking about you today @yazminoukhellou wishing you a speedy recovery! Can’t wait to give you a big cuddle [heart emoji]”

He also posted the same picture on his Instagram feed, writing: “Thinking of you @yazminoukhellou”