Joining the likes of Tommy Fury , Gemma Owen and Antigoni Buxton in the category of “ Love Island contestants with famous parents” is new Casa Amor bombshell Jack Keating, who is the son of Irish Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

This is everything you need to know about the Irish Casa Amor bombshell looking to turn some heads this week on Love Island , and his famous father.

Who is Jack Keating?

Jack is the son of Ronan Keating and Irish model and TV personality Yvonne Connolly.

The 23 year old, who is originally from Dublin, currently lives in London and works in social media marketing.

When asked why he wants to go on Love Island, and why now, he said: “I’ve been single for a long time, probably four or five years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time.

“And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

Jack, who said his dad is his “best mate”, described himself as a “very family oriented person” who “wears my heart on my sleeve a lot of the time”.

Who is Ronan Keating?

Keating is an Irish singer best known for his time in the band Boyzone, in which he sang alongside Keith Duffy, Michael Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately. Currently, Keating hosts a breakfast show on Magic Radio.

He was born in Dublin on 3 March 1977, the youngest of five children, to father Gerry and mother Marie. He attended St Fintan’s High School before joining Boyzone at age 16 in 1993.

The group was formed by manager Louis Walsh who was looking to form an Irish version of Take That. He put out advertisements in Irish newspapers and held auditions for the group in The Ormond Centre in Dublin.

As a band, they performed in pubs and clubs before being signed by the music label PolyGram in 1994. From 1994 to 1999, Boyzone released three studio albums - Said and Done, A Different Beat and Where We Belong.

After six years together, in 1999, Boyzone as a group went on hiatus. Whilst he was still a member of Boyzone, Keating recorded a version of When You Say Nothing at All for the film Notting Hill, which peaked at number one in the UK charts, and paved the way for a successful solo career.

He released his debut solo album in 2000, titled Ronan, which featured four UK and Irish top 10 singles - When You Say Nothing at All, Life is a Rollercoaster, The Way You Make Me Feel and Lovin’ Eat Day.

Over the course of his solo career, Keating released 12 studio albums: Destination (2002), Turn It On (2003), 10 Years of Hits (2004), Bring You Home (2006), Songs for My Mother (2009), Winter Songs (2009), Duet (2010), When Ronan Met Burt (2011), Fires (2012), Time of My Life (2016), Twenty Twenty (2020) and Songs from Home (2021).

Keating has reunited with Boyzone on a number of occasions for tours and albums over the years, including the 2013 album BZ20 and tour which celebrated the groups 20th anniversary.

Outside of music, Keating has done presenting work on TV and radio, including being a judge on the Australian version of The X Factor, a coach on the fifth season of The Voice Australia, co-hosting Magic Breakfast, presenting The One Show and appearing as a guest panellist on Loose Women.

How many children does he have?

Keating has five children altogether.

In April 1998, he married his first wife, Yvonne Connolly, whom he had three children with - Jack, born 1999, Marie, born 2001 and Ali born 2005.

Keating and Connolly separated in 2010, and their divorced was finalised in 2015.

He met his second wife, Storm Uechtritz, in August 2010 and they married a few months after his divorce to Connolly was finalised.

Keating and Uechtritz have two children together, their son Cooper who was born in 2017 and their daughter Coco who was born in 2020.

What has he said about son Jack going on Love Island?

In support of Jack’s debut on Love Island, Keating took to Instagram to support his son.

Ahead of Jack’s first appearance on the show, Keating posted one video of himself on stage with his guitar talking to the audience about Jack, saying: “So, I’ve got something that I’ve been wanting to share with you since the start of the tour.

“It’s very, very exciting because my boy, my eldest boy Jack has been hiding away in Spain for the past couple of weeks preparing himself for a certain house.

“So if you haven’t been on social media in the last hour and a half, two hours, you won’t know that my boy Jack is going into Love Island tonight.

“Now, I don’t want you all leaving the gig now to go home and watch it, wait till the end and watch it on [the ITV Hub] but yeah, very exciting, he’s in Casa Amor. I have been sh**ting myself. I haven’t been able to share anything with you, but now I can.