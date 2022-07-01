Joe Alwyn is an English actor who has most recently starred in the BBC 3 programme Conversations with Friends

Taylor Swift and her romantic relationships have always been the centre of much speculation from the media and fans alike - and while she has tried to keep her current relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn much more private than her previous ones, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from running.

According to reports, Swift and Alwyn have quietly gotten engaged, with a source stating to the Sun that the two have actually been engaged “for a few months”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Joe Alwyn?

Alwyn is an English actor best known for his performances in The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman ( The Lost Daughter , Heartstopper ) and Rachel Weisz ( Black Widow , The Constant Gardener) and in the BBC Three TV show Conversations with Friends , based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney .

He was born on 21 February 1991 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, and raised in North London.

Alwyn joined the National Youth Theatre in 2009 when he was in his teens and whilst he was studying English Literature and Drama at the University of Bristol, he starred in two student productions at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe .

Joe Alwyn attends the photocall for “Stars At Noon” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

He graduated from university in 2012 and he went on to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, from which he gained a BA in acting. It was during his third year that he signed with an agent.

It was through this agent that Alwyn landed his feature film debut in 2016 as the titular character in director Ang Lee’s (Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi) film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Since then, Alwyn has gone on to star in a number of TV and film roles, including The Sense of an Ending, Operation Finale, Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots, Harriet, A Christmas Carol and The Last Letter from Your Lover.

At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Alwyn, along with Elizabeth Debicki ( The Crown , Tenet) was awarded the Trophée Chopard, which is granted by a jury of professionals to two young actors to recognise and encourage their career.

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged?

According to reports, Swift and Alwyn have quietly gotten engaged to one another.

Rumours of their engagement come after a source supposedly close to Alwyn told the Sun: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have reportedly gotten engaged (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.

“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — i.e. behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”

As it stands, neither Swift or Alwyn have made any statements confirming or denying the engagement rumours.

How long have they been together?

Alwyn and Swift have been together since 2016, and it’s thought that they met for the first time on 2 May 2016 at the Met Gala - something which Swift appears to reference in her song Dress from her Reputation album, in which she sings: “Flashback to when you met me / Your buzz cut / And my hair bleached.”

At the event in question, Swift was sporting bleach blonde hair, and Alwyn a buzzcut.

Taylor Swift attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

It was in early 2019 that journal entries from Swift, dated 3 January 2017, were released as bonus content in her Lover Album.

The journal entry revealed that she had been living in London at the time and that she and Alwyn had been dating for three months.

Swift wrote: “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things.

“We have been together and no-one has found out for three months now.

“I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change.”

Joe Alwyn attends the photocall for “Conversations With Friends” at BFI & Radio Times Television Festival at BFI Southbank on May 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

It was in October 2017 that their relationship was officially confirmed by Swift at a listening event after she shared that her single Gorgeous, from her album Reputation, was about Alwyn.

A fan who was at the event wrote on social media: “Basically Taylor made us all promise that if anyone made any accusations of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100% about her angel boyfriend of one year.

“This isn’t a secret. She wanted us to tell people.”

That same month, Swift’s close friend and fellow musician Ed Sheeran told Capital London’s Breakfast Show that she and Alwyn “are very much in love”.

He said: “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It’s normal, and no one really knows about it right now.”

In December 2017, Swift and Alwyn were seen dancing together during Sheeran’s set at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London.

Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an interview with the Guardian in August 2019, ahead of the release of her album Lover, Swift talked about keeping this relationship much more private than previous ones she has had.

Detailing why she hasn’t talked about her relationship much publicly, she said: “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion.

“If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it - but it’s just that it goes out into the world.

“And that’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Swift touched on her relationship briefly in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which also featured some footage of Alwyn, in which she said: “I was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Joe Alwyn speaks at Special Screening For Hulu's "Conversations With Friends" panel at Pacific Design Center on May 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In November 2020, Swift then confirmed something that fans had been speculating about - that Alwyn had helped co-write her songs Betty and Exile from her Folklore album, under the pseudonym William Bowery.

In her Disney+ film Folklore: the long pond studio sessions, Swift said: “Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things. And exile was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part.

“He was singing the Bon Iver part, the ‘I can see you standing honey, with his arms around your body, laughing but the joke’s not funny at all.’ He was just singing it. And I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one."

Alwyn’s William Bowery pseudonym made another appearance in the credits of Swift’s 2020 surprise album Evermore as a co-writer on the songs Evermore, Champagne Problems and Coney Island.

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for âFolklore onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

When Folklore won the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys, Swift thanked Alwyn during her acceptance speech on stage.