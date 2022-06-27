The islanders are set for their biggest relationship test to date with the return of the second Love Island villa, Casa Amor

We are into the third week of Love Island 2022, and some islanders are getting cosier with their partners than others.

But for those who haven’t found the love of their lives on the ITV2 show just yet, they have no need to fear, because the return of Casa Amor is almost upon us.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dami and Indiyah on a date in Love Island

Casa Amor will provide the couples an opportunity to test their commitment to each other, or simply ditch their partner and run full speed at the next attractive single they lay eyes on.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island’s biggest twist, Casa Amor:

What does Casa Amor mean?

Casa Amor is Spanish for ‘love house’, although it may as well translate to ‘the house that causes more drama than any other building in the history of reality TV’.

But then it would be called: ‘a casa que causa más drama que cualquier otro edificio en la historia de los programa de reality’ which doesn’t quite roll off the tongue.

What happens at Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is another villa in Majorca where either the men or women will depart to for a holiday within their holiday.

But the groups won’t be alone for long as five new men and women will be introduced to each villa with the aim of turning the heads of the coupled up islanders.

Casa Amor has proven to be too much for supposedly committed couples in past seasons - in season four Josh Denzel’s head was turned by Kaz Crossley days after he told his then partner Georgia Steel he was committed to her.

Casa Amor has been a staple of the show for the last five seasons, and is a favourite among Love Island fans because of the disruption and drama it causes.

Where is the Casa Amor villa?

The Casa Amor villa is located in Majorca in the same area as the main Love Island villa.

This year’s Love Island villa is in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, near the east coast of the island, so Casa Amor will be in a similar location, although producers have not revealed the exact location.

When is Casa Amor 2022?

Contestants normally head off to Casa Amor around day 26-28 which would put the date some time in the first week of July.

A show insider told The Sun that this year Casa Amor is slated to feature on 4 July - so there will be no reason for viewers to be bored on the fourth of July.

Davide and Ekin-Su have had a tumultuous relationship in the villa

However, the insider also said that producers may move this date forward or push it back by a few days in order to extract as much drama from the proceedings as possible.

Currently, there are very few couples that are particularly invested in each other, so it is more likely that Casa Amor will be delayed than brought in early.

Giving the Islanders a few more days to get committed will make for more explosive telly if any islanders do abandon their partners.

The islanders usually spend about four days at Casa Amor, meaning that the group is split on 4 July they will probably have their awkward reunion on 7 July.

Again, it all depends on the producers of the show, and if they decide that a prolonged separation will be better for the viewing figures, then their stay at Casa Amor could last a week or even longer.

Who could have their heads turned in Casa Amor?

Anyone really, as history has shown. But, not all relationships in the villa are equally as solid.

Right now only Gemma and Luca and Indiyah and Dami seem to have any semblance of a secure relationship.

While Andrew is mad for Tasha, the feeling doesn’t look to be reciprocated and she may well have her head turned if the right man is introduced.