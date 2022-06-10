Love Island has returned for season eight and the first special Saturday show Unseen Bits feature top villa moments from across the week

Love Island airs every night of the week except for Saturdays when a special Unseen Bits episode is broadcast instead.

A postgame show, Love Island: Aftersun, that features the latest Love Island gossip, exclusive interviews with the islanders, and input from celebrity super-fans, will also air once a week.

The first episode of Aftersun will air on 12 June at 10pm straight after Love Island, with future episodes airing at the same time weekly.

This format allows the contestants to have a day off from hanging out in the sun, drinking, and completing challenges in their bikinis or beach shorts.

The Saturday special also means that viewers can get a Love Island fix even when there is nothing new to report.

What is Unseen Bits?

Unseen Bits is an hour-long episode which features previously unaired material from the Love Island villa over the past week.

With the Islanders hanging out for 24 hours a day, it’s a hard task to cut down all that content into a one-hour episode including adverts.

The show provides an opportunity for viewers to catch up on the events in the villa and provides a refresher of all the dramas, couplings, arguments, and deep chats.

Like the regular episodes of Love Island, Unseen Bits is also narrated by Iain Stirling.

The roundup show features best bits from the week that didn’t make it to air the first time round and a look back at some of the week’s biggest moments.

Gemma and Davide went on the first date of the new season (Photo: ITV)

How can I watch Unseen Bits on TV?

The first episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits will air at 9pm on ITV2.

Episodes will air at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after they are first broadcast.

Normal episodes of Love Island are broadcast on ITV2 at 9pm Monday-Friday and on Sunday.

Love Island: Aftersun will air weekly starting at 10pm on Sunday 12 June.

What happened in Love Island week 1?

The first episode of season eight saw the couples paired up by the audience for the first time.

Davide was the first new contestant to enter the villa and was told that he would need to choose one of the women to couple up with, leaving one of the men adrift in an ocean of singledom.

Davide eventually chose to couple up with Gemma, leaving Liam bereft, until he was given the opportunity to date two new women, Afia and actor Ekin-Su.

Liam was recently voted to go on two dates with newcomers Afia and Ekin-Su by the public. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

After getting to know each of the new ladies, Liam will be able to choose one of them to couple up with, potentially saving himself from being first out of the villa.

However, it was recently revealed that Liam has quit the show after just four days, saying that he wasn’t enjoying the experience and that his place should be given to someone else.

There’s been a little bit of hanky panky too, with Amber and Dami sharing an awkward, very tonguey, very sloppy kiss.

Finally, on Thursday night’s episode, the Islanders learned that there would be a recoupling at the end of the week.

This means that whoever is left without a partner after the recoupling on 10 June will be kicked out of the villa.