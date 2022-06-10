While the new season of 2022 got off to a slow start, the arrival of bombshells Ekin-Su and Afia and an eventful game of beer pong shook the villa

However, with episodes every single night, it can be difficult sometimes to keep up - occasionally life gets in the way of watching (mostly) 20 somethings sit around a villa in Mallorca chatting about their type on paper.

To make sure that you’re not out of the loop, this is everything you need to know about what went down on last night’s episode, Wednesday 8 June.

Say hello to the bombshells

The biggest event of the episode was finally getting to meet our two newest arrivals - Afia and Ekin-Su.

After a fairly uneventful date each with Liam (in which the girl not currently on the date just sat at an empty table awkwardly in the background), it was back to the villa to meet the rest of the islanders.

Their arrival clearly had the girls rattled, and Ekin-Su wasted no time making it clear that she wasn’t on the show to make friends, she was here to find “the love of [her] life”.

Off the bat, Ekin-Su seemed to have her sights set on Davide, who is currently coupled up with Gemma.

The islanders gathered around the fire pit to welcome the two new arrivals (Photo: ITV)

Ekin-Su also joked at one point, upon hearing the ages of the girls, that Gemma could be her “little sister”, a comment that Gemma has branded as “patronising”.

While Twitter was loving Ekin-Su for bringing the drama, there was an awkward moment when, with the girls gathered for a chat, she took the opportunity to ask everyone about their couples.

When Paige said that she and Luca cuddled in bed, Ekin-Su said that she hadn’t noticed that and said that she had been awake and watching - weird.

Elsewhere, Afia admitted to Ikenna that he was her type, sparking feelings of jealousy from Ikenna’s current partner Indiyah, who, thus far, hasn’t appeared to be that keen on the 23-year-old.

An eventful game of beer pong

Things got interesting later in the episode when the islanders gathered together for a friendly game of beer pong which, in classic Love Island fashion, required the players to complete dares as well as downing their drinks.

Paige and Andrew kiss during the Beer Pong game (Photo: ITV)

During the game, we saw:

Paige describe Andrew as boyfriend material and giving him a kiss

Luca giving Paige and Gemma a kiss when told to kiss the two girls he’s like to have a threesome with

Ekin-Su giving Davide a sexy dance

Tasha choosing Luca as the guy she fancied the most

Andrew snogging Paige

Wait, so who likes who?

So after a few days of rapid flip flopping between partners and endless chat of “Top Three”, which is clearly the new catchphrase of this year’s season, it has proved difficult to keep up with who is actually interested in whom.

So while Gemma and Davide had started off keen on each other, it looks like Davide has had his head turned by Ekin-Su, and Gemma by Luca.

After the game of beer pong, Luca pulled Gemma for a chat on the terrace where they admitted that they both fancied each other. Gemma also said that her dad would like Luca because they both had an interest in football, but refrained from name-dropping her footballing father Michael Owen.

Gemma and Luca disappeared to the terrace for a chat (Photo: ITV)

Despite spending most of the day with Ekin-Su, Davide seemed visibly annoyed by Gemma and Luca going off for a chat together.

In the previous episode, Luca, Tasha and Andrew had had something of a love triangle going on, but, following the game of beer pong, that seems to be over, with Luca now interested in Gemma and Andrew in Paige (even though it had been Luca who had previously been interested in Paige).

Got it?

Where can I catch up?

If you’ve fallen behind in season eight of Love Island then do not panic - you can catch up on all episodes that have been aired so far on the ITV Hub .

It’s free to watch Love Island on the ITV Hub, however you will have to watch ads.

If you want to opt for an ad free watching experience then you can always go for ITV Hub+ , which allows you to stream ITV content without adverts.