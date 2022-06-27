Following the recoupling, Paige has been getting to know Jay, although it seems her feelings are all about Jacques

However, with episodes every single night, it can be difficult sometimes to keep up - occasionally life gets in the way of watching (mostly) 20 somethings sit around a villa in Mallorca chatting about their type on paper.

To make sure that you’re not out of the loop, this is everything you need to know about what went down on last night’s episode, which aired on Sunday 26 June.

A date for Dami and Indiyah

After finally becoming an official couple, Dami and Indiyah were treated to their first date by the Love Island gods.

The two enjoyed intimate drinks together, and, on their date, Indiyah told Dami: “People have come and gone in the villa but we’ve both been here the whole time so it’s like, sometimes it’s right in front of you.”

When asked if she thinks her head could be turned, Indiyah told Dami that she said that, even though it’s early days, she’s happy with the way things are progessing with the two of them.

Dami and Indiyah enjoying their date (Photo: ITV)

She said: “I’m getting to know you and I’m genuinely happy. You make me laugh, you make me smile.”

Dami asked: “Why is this so easy?”

Indiyah replied: “Do you think everything is just falling into place perfectly?”

Dami said: “Yeah but like, too perfect to be honest like, it just feels too perfect.”

A heart to heart for Jacques and Paige

Prior to the recoupling, Paige and Jacques had been getting on like a house on fire - however, Paige is now sharing a bed with Jay, and Jacques with Danica.

In a chat that couldn’t wait till the morning, Jacques pulled Paige to the stairwell to talk whilst the rest of the islanders were sleeping.

Paige and Jacques have only grown closer since Jay picked her in the recoupling (Photo: ITV)

After initially trying to play it cool, he finally admitted that seeing her with Jay was bothering him, especially having to see her share a bed with him.

He said: “Tonight it was making me f**king angry, it was literally making me angry and I didn’t like it at all.”

Paige told Jacques that he had “nothing to worry about”, to which he said that he totally trusted her and that he has “never felt like this in my life”.

So who likes who?

It can be difficult to keep up with who actually is interesting in one another in the villa, so here is a quick rundown of what you need to know.

Following the latest recoupling, our official couples are:

Charlie and Ekin-Su

Jay and Paige

Jacques and Danica

Dami and Indiyah

Andrew and Tasha

Davide and Antigoni

Luca and Gemma

Jay has been putting the moves on Paige since stealing her from Jacques during the recoupling, but, as it stands, her focus seems solely fixed on her former bed buddy.

While she has been focused on Jacques, that hasn’t stopped Jay from trying to get to know Paige (Photo: ITV)

Following the recoupling, Andrew and Tasha seem to be a bit on the rocks, with Tasha feeling ganged up on by the guys in the villa for daring to imply she might be open to getting to know the knew boy (even though Jay doing the exact same thing to Ekin-Su was met with hand-shakes, but that’s neither here nor there).

Poor Danica appears to have disappeared from the show altogether after Davide chose Antigoni in the recoupling, despite kissing her.

Dami and Indiyah have been going from strength to strength and are definitely the strongest couple in the villa right now - but this is Love Island after all and these things can change in an instant.

