All the best new shows on every channel and streaming service this August, with some specially selected top picks to help you choose what to watch

New month, new television: with the start of August comes a whole host of new offerings to look out for.

Here’s your guide to what’s on TV across August 2022, with a look at all the highlights across both terrestrial channels and the major streaming networks.

We’ve selected our top picks and the best of the rest to give you an idea of what to watch this month.

BBC

Top Picks

Marriage | August, BBC One

Sean Bean (Time) and Nicola Walker (The Split) star in a new four-part drama from Stefan Golaszewski, creator of Him & Her and Mum. Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage as the series explores “the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages”.

Bluey | Monday 1 August, Cbeebies

The Australian children’s cartoon that’s become a hit with parents returns. Bluey, an energetic Blue Heeler puppy, approaches everything with curiosity and imagination, learning about the world in each new episode.

Best of the Rest

Industry Series 2 | Monday 1 August, BBC Two

HBO drama about a group of recent graduates competing for full-time jobs at a prestigious investment bank. Series 2 features Jay Duplass (Transparent, Search Party, The Chair) as a new hedge fund manager.

ITV

Top Picks

The Suspect | August

Not to be confused with Channel 4’s Suspect, ITV’s The Suspect stars Aiden Turner as a celebrity doctor brought in to consult on a tricky murder case… one that he might already know more about than he’s letting on. Anjli Mohindra (The Lazarus Project) and Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) also star.

Best of the Rest

Love Island: The Final | Monday 1 August, ITV2

You know what Love Island is! You don’t need a synopsis (frankly you probably know it better than I do).

Channel 4

Top Picks

Walter Presents: Hide and Seek | Sunday 14 August

When children start going missing in an unsuspecting industrial town, detectives Varta and Maksim hunt down an elusive Pied Piper-esque kidnapper, becoming increasingly invested in the case as it stirs up past demons of their own. Hide and Seek is Walter Presents’ first Ukrainian drama, and a previous nominee for Best Central and Eastern European Series at the Serial Killer awards.

Channel 5

Top Picks

La Brea | Monday 1 August, Paramount+ Presents

Mystery drama about the La Brea tarpits in Los Angeles. A mother and son fall into an unexplainable primeval land alongside a group of strangers trying to figure out where they are, and how to get back home. Left above is a daughter, who barely manages to survive the disaster, and the father, whose troubled past and hallucinations make him an unlikely choice to help solve the mystery -- and reunite the family.

Best of the Rest

Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea | Monday 1 August

Travelogue programme presented by Susan Calman, touring the beaches of the UK. Five episodes, airing nightly in the first week of August.

Sky & NOW TV

Top Picks

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon | Monday 22 August

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine star in this Game of Thrones prequel. Generations before Daenerys, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister, another group of Targaryens ruled Westeros. House of the Dragon charts their rise to power, using dragons to conquer the land, to the eventual downfall of the Mad King.

Irma Vep | Tuesday 2 August

Alicia Vikander stars in this reboot of the cult 1996 movie, with director Olivier Assayas offering a 2022 reinterpretation of his own movie. Irma Vep (Vikander) is a movie star disillusioned by her career, starring in a remake of a silent film. Satire of the film industry.

Best of the Rest

Code 404 Series 3 | Thursday 4 August

Daniel Mays (Des) and Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) return for the third series of this Robocop style comedy. DI John Major is killed in the line of duty, and revived with an AI – except his new cybernetically augmented body is a terrible detective.

Netflix

Top Picks

The Sandman | Friday 5 August

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. Neil Gaiman adaptation starring Tom something, Gwendoline Christie, and Jenna Coleman.

Mo | Wednesday 24 August

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. Heartfelt comedy created and executive produced by Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Mr. Robot).

Never Have I Ever Season 3 | Friday 12 August

Mindy Kaling’s teen romcom returns for its third and final season. Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Best of the Rest

The Cuphead Show! s2 | Friday 19 August

The Cuphead Show! is an animated slapstick comedy about the adventures – and, more often than not, the misadventures – of the impulsive Cuphead and his rather more cautious brother Mugman. Tex Avery style animated throwback based on a popular video game.

Amazon Prime Video

Top Picks

All or Nothing: Arsenal | Thursday 4 August

Narrated by Arsenal fan Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Mirror), the latest instalment of the football docuseries focuses on the London club’s 2021/22 football season. The eight-part documentary offers unprecedented access to key players like Mikel Arteta and the rest of the team.

A League of their Own | Friday 12 August

A loose adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name, this time about the formation of a World War II era women’s professional baseball team. D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, Barry) stars alongside Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne).

Best of the Rest

Thirteen Lives | Friday 5 August

Film recounting the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm.

Sprung | Friday 19 August, Amazon Freevee

After having been previously incarcerated, Jack moves in with his former cellmate, Rooster, and is determined to turn his life around… just at the start of a global pandemic.

Making the Cut Season 3 | Friday 19 August

Making the Cut brings together a talented group of designers from around the globe as they take their emerging brands to the next level and compete for the ultimate prize of $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Disney+

Top Picks

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law | Wednesday 17 August

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s cousin. She’s also a lawyer and a single woman in her 30s looking for love – can she really balance having it all with being a superhero? Comedy drama with Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers, This Much I Know is True) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place).

Best of the Rest

I Am Groot | Wednesday 10 August

I Am Groot. Groot. I am Groot. We are Groot. Groot. Groot. Groot? Groot.

Welcome to Wrexham | Wednesday 24 August

Ryan Reynolds (Hillside, Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) own a Welsh football team. This new series takes an inside look at Wrexham FC, the impact of their new celebrity owners, and more.

Apple TV+

Top Picks

Five Days at Memorial | Friday 12 August

Vera Farmiga stars in this account of the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. Adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink.

Best of the Rest

Bad Sisters | Friday 19 August

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, This Way Up) stars in and writes this dark comedy thriller. Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

See season 3 | Friday 26 August

Set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see, the third and final season sees Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) leave his self-imposed exile to protect the tribe once more when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted.

Paramount+

Top Picks

Yellowstone season 4 | Wednesday 17 August

Sweeping family saga starring Kevin Costner, from the mind of writer Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Wind River, Hell or High Water). Think Succession, if it were also a Western.

City on a Hill season 3 | Monday 1 August

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge return in the new series of this crime drama about political corruption in Chicago.

Best of the Rest

La Brea | Monday 1 August

After the first episode airs on Channel 5, the full series box set of La Brea will be available to watch on Paramount+. It’s a little like a mashup of Primeval, Terra Nova, and Manifest – another attempt to find the new Lost, basically.

Are You the One? UK | Monday 8 August

Dating show hosted by Joelah Noble. 20 unlucky-in-love singletons have to find their Perfect Match in the house – if they can find all ten of their perfect matches, they can win love and money.

Acorn TV

Top Picks

Darby & Joan | Monday 8 August

Two lone strangers trekking on the road - a retired Australian policeman with a dog as his only company and widowed English nurse - meet each other and embark on an epic odyssey in the outback of northern Australia.

And keep an eye out for…