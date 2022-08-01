Executive-produced by David Applebaum, La Brea tells the story of the Harris family, who are torn apart after a huge sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles

Latest sci-fi thriller La Brea, is coming to Paramount+ and Channel 5 this month.

Set in Los Angeles, it follows the Harris Family, who are torn apart after a huge sinkhole mysteriously appears.

Executive-produced by David Applebaum of The Mentalist, the new drama features plenty of twists and turns.

With season 2 already on the cards, here’s everything you need to know about La Brea season 1.

A general view of the filming set of La Brea season 1 (Pic: Getty Images)

When is La Brea coming out?

La Brea season 1 is dropping in the UK on Monday 1 August, 2022.

Where can I watch La Brea in the UK?

Fans of the sci-fi thriller will be able to catch it on Paramount+, with all episodes being available to stream at once.

The first episode of the drama will also be dropping on Channel 5 as a promotion for Paramount+.

What is the plot of La Brea?

Executive-produced by David Applebaum of The Mentalist, La Brea follows the story of the Harris family, who are torn apart after a huge sinkhole mysteriously opens up in the middle of Los Angeles.

La Brea creator, David Appelbaum speaks to the media during a press conference at Docklands Studios in Melbourne, Australia (Pic: Getty Images)

Eve, played by Natalie Zea (Justified, The Following) and her son played by Jack Martin (All Rise), fall through the sinkhole and find themselves transported to a primaeval world, along with a group of strangers, who they must work together with in order to survive and hopefully get home.

Whilst her estranged husband Gavin played by Eoin Macken (Merlin) and their daughter Izzy played by Zyra Gorecki are left on the surface trying to make sense of what is happening with the world.

Reflecting on the series, Applebaum said: “It’s a big adventure show, a little bit of Lost, a little bit of Land of the Lost. But it’s also a deeply emotional story about this fractured family that’s trying to reunite.”

Is there a trailer?

NBC released a trailer for thrilling sci-fi drama back in 2021, which Paramount have since shared on Twitter.

The one minute video features a giant sinkhole, set along to the dramatic dialogue of Natalie Zea’s character, Eve Harris.

You can check the trailer below:

Who stars in La Brea?

La Brea does not just focus on the Harris family, it also includes several other key characters.

Here are the cast members for La Brea:

Eve Harris: Natalie Zea

Gavin Harris: Eoin Macken

Josh Harris: Jack Martin

Izzy Harris: Zyra Gorecki

Dr. Samuel Velez: Jon Seda

Levi Brooks: Nicholas Gonzalez

Veronica Castillo: Lily Santiago ,

Lucas Hayes: Josh McKenzie

Riley Valez: Veronica St. Clair

Chiké Okonkwo: Ty Coleman

Scott Israni: Rohan Mirchandaney

Lilly Castello: Chloe De Los Santos

Is there a season 2?

Season 2 of La Brea has already been confirmed, with filming already taking place and an expected release date in the US of 27 September 2022.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner David Appelbaum said: “We’re so thrilled to be back in production for season 2.”