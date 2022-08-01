Latest sci-fi thriller La Brea, is coming to Paramount+ and Channel 5 this month.
Set in Los Angeles, it follows the Harris Family, who are torn apart after a huge sinkhole mysteriously appears.
Executive-produced by David Applebaum of The Mentalist, the new drama features plenty of twists and turns.
With season 2 already on the cards, here’s everything you need to know about La Brea season 1.
When is La Brea coming out?
La Brea season 1 is dropping in the UK on Monday 1 August, 2022.
Where can I watch La Brea in the UK?
Fans of the sci-fi thriller will be able to catch it on Paramount+, with all episodes being available to stream at once.
The first episode of the drama will also be dropping on Channel 5 as a promotion for Paramount+.
What is the plot of La Brea?
Executive-produced by David Applebaum of The Mentalist, La Brea follows the story of the Harris family, who are torn apart after a huge sinkhole mysteriously opens up in the middle of Los Angeles.
Eve, played by Natalie Zea (Justified, The Following) and her son played by Jack Martin (All Rise), fall through the sinkhole and find themselves transported to a primaeval world, along with a group of strangers, who they must work together with in order to survive and hopefully get home.
Whilst her estranged husband Gavin played by Eoin Macken (Merlin) and their daughter Izzy played by Zyra Gorecki are left on the surface trying to make sense of what is happening with the world.
Reflecting on the series, Applebaum said: “It’s a big adventure show, a little bit of Lost, a little bit of Land of the Lost. But it’s also a deeply emotional story about this fractured family that’s trying to reunite.”
Is there a trailer?
NBC released a trailer for thrilling sci-fi drama back in 2021, which Paramount have since shared on Twitter.
The one minute video features a giant sinkhole, set along to the dramatic dialogue of Natalie Zea’s character, Eve Harris.
You can check the trailer below:
Who stars in La Brea?
La Brea does not just focus on the Harris family, it also includes several other key characters.
Here are the cast members for La Brea:
- Eve Harris: Natalie Zea
- Gavin Harris: Eoin Macken
- Josh Harris: Jack Martin
- Izzy Harris: Zyra Gorecki
- Dr. Samuel Velez: Jon Seda
- Levi Brooks: Nicholas Gonzalez
- Veronica Castillo: Lily Santiago ,
- Lucas Hayes: Josh McKenzie
- Riley Valez: Veronica St. Clair
- Chiké Okonkwo: Ty Coleman
- Scott Israni: Rohan Mirchandaney
- Lilly Castello: Chloe De Los Santos
Is there a season 2?
Season 2 of La Brea has already been confirmed, with filming already taking place and an expected release date in the US of 27 September 2022.
In an interview with TV Line, showrunner David Appelbaum said: “We’re so thrilled to be back in production for season 2.”
Adding: “Can’t wait for our fans to see all of the mysteries and surprises we have in store. It’s going to be an exciting season.”