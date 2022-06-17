Season 12 of police procedural drama Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, will come to the UK this month

Blue Bloods, which began airing in 2010 and completed its 12th season in the US last month revolves around a family of New York cops.

Tom Selleck leads the ensemble cast in the police drama which is finally coming to the UK after the season finale aired in the US in May.

Blue Bloods season 12

The series follows the Reagans as they go out on the beat - season 12 sees Jamie fear that he will lose his badge after he is unknowingly given drugs at a party, Frank investigate a cyber-attack, and Erin deal with a stalker.

Who is in the Blue Bloods season 12 cast?

Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan

Frank is the patriarch of the policing family and the current New York City police commissioner.

Selleck is primarily known for his mustache, but beyond that he also has an impressive acting portfolio, his most iconic role being Hawaii based private investigation, Magnum P.I.

Selleck’s other roles include playing Peter in comedy film Three Men and a Baby, Jesse Stone in a series of TV crime movies, and a recurring guest role as Richard Burke in Friends.

Tom Selleck as Frank

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective 1st Grade Danny Reagan

Danny is Frank’s oldest son and works in the Major Case Squad assigned to the 54th Precinct.

Donnie is the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, and like his brother he also began his career as a musician - Donnie was a founding member of New Kids on the Block.

He is also known for his role as Eric Matthews in three instalments of the Saw horror franchise and for playing C. Carwood Lipton in the acclaimed Steven Spielberg WW2 series Band of Brothers.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Erin is an assistant district attorney, and her insistence in following the letter of the law can cause disagreements among the family.

Moynahan played Natasha in comedy drama series Sex and the City, and Whitney Crane in Six Degrees.

She has also had several big film roles including playing Susan Calvin in I, Robot, Ava Fontaine in Lord of War, and Helen in John Wick 1 and 2.

Bridget Moynahan as Erin

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamie Reagan

Jamie is the youngest of Frank’s children and the golden boy of the family - he serves as a sergeant in the 29th district.

Estes played JJ Pryor in the drama series American Dreams, and Andew Nayloss in comedy series 7th Heaven.

His film roles include playing Rabbit in war film U-571 and Officer Simon Jansen in The Dark Knight Rises.

Will Estes as Jamie

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Henry is Frank’s father and a retired police officer and Second World War and Korean War veteran who is now pushing 100.

Cariou, who is nearly 20 years younger than the character he plays, is known for his role as Ray Nichols in the drama film About Schmidt.

He also had smaller roles in several other big films including Prisoners, Thirteen Days, Bumblebee, and 2016 Best Picture winner, Spotlight.

Len Cariou as Henry

Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez

Baez is one of the few characters not in the Reagan family, though she is currently dating Danny, who she works alongside in the Major Case Squad.

Her major roles include playing Carmen Mesta in American soap, The Young and the Restless and Melitta in Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

She has also played Lina Flores in crime drama Against the Wall, and had smaller roles in Bones and The Mentalist.

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan

Eddie was partnered with Jamie a week after she graduated from the academy and later went on to marry him, though she keeps her maiden name at work.

Ray is known for playing Charlotte in drama series Pretty Little Liars and Jenny Griffith in legal drama Suits.

She also played Teri Ciccone in the long-running drama series As the World Turns, and Tessa Marchetti in crime drama Damages.

Vanessa Ray as Eddie

Who is in the recurring cast?

The recurring cast members of Blue Bloods season 12 include: Abigail Hawk as Detective Abigail Baker, Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore, Robert Clohessy as Lieutenant Sidney Gormley, Steve Schirripa as DA Investigator Anthony Abetemarco, Will Hochman as Detective Joe Hill, and Stacy Keach as Archbishop Kevin Kearns.

When does Blue Bloods season 12 air in the UK?

Season 12 of Blue Bloods will premiere in the UK on Sky Witness on 20 June at 9pm.