Suspect is an upcoming Channel crime drama adapted from the Danish series Forhøret

Suspect is a new Channel 4 crime drama which follows a bereaved father, Danny Frater, and he investigates the death of his estranged daughter which experts have labelled a suicide.

Each half-hour episode sees Danny confront a different person who was connected to his daughter as he fights for the truth of how she died.

The series will see him learn more about his daughter in death than he ever knew in her life as he interrogates those closest to her.

Cast of Suspect

Who is in the Suspect cast?

James Nesbitt as Danny Frater

Frater is an old hand detective who arrives at a hospital mortuary for a routine identification of a young woman’s body, only to learn that the corpse on the slate is that of his own daughter.

The post-mortem suggests that his daughter killed herself, but Frater won’t accept this and retaces his daughter’s final days in order to find out for certain how she died.

Nesbitt is a Northern Irish actor whose most iconic role was that of Adam Williams in comedy drama series Cold Feet.

He also starred as Tom Brannick in drama series Bloodlands, Richard Miller in Babylon, and his major big screen role was playing the dwarf Bofur in The Hobbit trilogy.

James Nesbitt as Danny Frater

Imogen King as Christina Frater

Christina is the unfortunate daughter who’s first scene in the series is as a corpse, however she features in all episodes of the series through flashbacks.

King played Abbie Armstrong in detective series The Bay, and Rayna in thriller series Clique.

She also starred in the short drama film Absent as Chloe, and played Melissa De Vere in the period drama Hotel Portofino.

Imogen King as Christina Frater

Joely Richardson as Jackie Sowden

Sowden is an expert pathologist and when confronted with Christina’s body she is convinced the girl’s death was a suicice, though she cannot convince Frater.

Richardson’s big roles include playing Julia McNamara in drama series Nip/Tuck, and Henry VIII’s last wife Queen Catherine Parr in historical series The Tudors.

She is also due to play Ethel Cripps in the Netflix fantasy horror series The Sandman, and star as Mrs. Bolton in the D.H. Lawrence adaptation Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Joely Richardson as Jackie Sowden

Anne-Marie Duff as Susannah

Susannah is Frater’s ex-wife and the mother and Christina’s bereaved mother.

Duff played Fiona Gallagher in the first (and best) two seasons of Channel 4 drama series Shameless.

She starred as Ma Costa in the first season of fantasy series His Dark Materials, played Tracy Daszkiewicz in The Salisbury Poisonings, and took on the role of Erin Wiley in the latest season of Sex Education.

Anne-Marie Duff as Susannah

Richard E. Grant as Harry Carr

Harry is a business mogul and was Christina’s mentor, and will be another suspect in her death.

Grant is best known for his role as Withnail in the cult film Withnail & I, and has also starred in budget budget movies such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

He has also had roles in many popular TV shows including, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Loki, and Downton Abbey.

Richard E. Grant as Harry

Ben Miller as Richard

Richard is Danny Frater’s former boss and is the last suspect to be quizzed by the man who used to work for him.

Miller started his TV career as one half of the comedy double act Armstrong and Miller.

Since then his roles have included playing DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise, Lord Archibald Featherington in Netflix drama Bridgerton, and the title role in Professor T.

Ben Miller as Richard

Niamh Algar as Nicola

Nicola is Christina’s wife, who comes under Danny’s suspicion after he visits the apartment where his daughter’s body was found.

Algar played Amber in the comedy drama series Pure, and Tania in comedy crime series The Bisexual.

She also starred as Dana in the Guy Ritchie film Wrath of Man and played Sue in fantasy series Raised by Wolves.

Niamh Algar as Nicola

Antonia Thomas as Maia

Maia is a lap dancing club manager and was Christina’s best friend - though Nicola accused her of corrupting her wife.

Thomas played Alisha Daniels in supernatural comedy series Misfits and Evie in the Netflix comedy show Lovesick.

Her film roles include Yvonne in The Proclaimers musical Sunshine on Leith and Lisa in the music comedy Spike Island.

Antonia Thomas as Maia

Sacha Dhawan as Jaisal

Jaisal is an ex police officer and now club owner and drug dealer, who Danny has many doubts about.

Dhawan played The Master in season 12 of Doctor Who and starred as Orlo in the historical series The Great.

His other credits include playing Steel Serpent in Marvel series Iron Fist, Jimmy Dillon in Mr Selfridge and Dinesh in The Prince.

Sacha Dhawan as Jaisal

When is the Suspect release date?

The first episode of the eight-part series will air on Channel for at 9pm on 19 June, with the second episode airing immediately after at 9.30pm.