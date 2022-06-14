New BBC drama series Sherwood is a fictionalised story inspired by two real life murders that took place in Nottinghamshire 18 years ago

Sherwood stars David Morrissey and Robert Glenister as detectives tasked with investigating two murders in a small town.

The two real-life killings took place in a Nottinghamshire mining town just a few miles and two weeks apart in 2004 and devastated the local community.

Sherwood is a new BBC drama set in Nottinghamshire

Keith Frogson, a former miner was killed on his own doorstep, and Chanel Taylor was shot dead by her father, also a former miner, six weeks after her wedding.

These murders took place near the village of Annesley Woodhouse in north Nottinghamshire.

The six-part series explores the effect that the miners’ strike of the 1980s had on the county, where communities were divided between strikers and those who crossed the picket line.

The series was largely filmed on location in villages and towns across Nottinghamshire.

Where was Sherwood filmed?

Filming for Sherwood took place across north Nottinghamshire in the summer of 2021.

The series is set in Ashfield, a mining district in Nottinghamshire where the show’s creator, James Graham, was born and grew up in the 1980s.

Much of the series was shot on location at villages in Ashfield.

Filming took place in the village of Annesley, of which Annelsey Woodhouse, where the murders that inspired the series took place, is a part.

Behind the scenes of Sherwood

Scenes were also shot at Newstead Abbey, a historic 12th century abbey that was the ancestral home of the poet Lord Byron, and at Newstead station.

Graham said: “It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One.

“To be able to put those voices and those people, and their sense of humour and wit, and that experience, and the conditions that underpin that community on screen, is a huge privilege,

“This isn’t a literal adaptation, these are fictional characters, but it is inspired by the many stories that real events evoked in the community.

“Sherwood is lots of different stories tied together, but absolutely, I hope, a love letter to the place I grew up.”

David Morrissey on the set of Sherwood

Because of disruption caused by the pandemic, scenes were also shot at other locations, including Manchester, Bolton and Blackpool.

Morrissey was seen in Blackpool in October last year filming a protest scene set at a colliery.

Further scenes were shot in Rivington, Bolton, where several police vehicles with Nottingham police insignia were spotted during one shoot.

Another production shot at the Bolton Moors last year was Red Rose, a BBC horror series about a group of friends who discover a sinister app that forces them to participate in dangerous challenges.

Because of the increased interest in the Bolton Moors for production, it has taken on the moniker of the ‘Hollywood of the North.’

When is Sherwood on TV?

The six-part series began airing on BBC One on 13 June at 9pm.

The next episode will air on 14 June at the same time, and future episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays.