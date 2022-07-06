Netflix’s Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, but many fans would be surprised to learn that the show is not filmed in the American midwest

Whilst fans are still left reeling from the Stranger Things season four finale, many have been left wondering where the latest season was filmed.

Season four saw us leave Hawkins for the first time, with Joyce Bryers (Winona Ryder) and her family leaving west for California, and police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) finding himself in a Russian gulag.

It also brought us the creepy edition of the Creel House, which has been revealed to be a former bed and breakfast located in Georgia.

According to House Beautiful, people have been asked not to go to the property or disturb its owners.

Fans can rest easy knowing that the Duffer Brothers will be bringing us another instalment, with Stranger Things season five rumoured to be dropping in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about where Stranger Things is filmed.

Beware, spoilers ahead

Where is Stranger Things filmed?

Most of the filming locations from season one to four, have taken place in and around Atlanta Georgia, with the exception of Lenora Hills, which was shot in New Mexico and Lithuania, which doubles as the Russian gulag Hopp finds himself trapped in.

The good news is that fans of the show are able to visit many of these real life locations.

Here are the filming locations for Stranger Things:

Atlanta, Georgia

The bulk of filming for Stranger Things takes place in small towns around Atlanta, Georgia.

(L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Hendrson and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things (Pic: Tina Rowden/Netflix):

The main town of Hawkins is actually filmed in the real-life town of Jackson, which is southeast of Atlanta.

Locations such as Melvad’s General Store, the Public Library, Hawkins Post and local cinema are all based here.

The fictional homes of Mike Wheeler, Will Bryers, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair are located in East Point, along Piney Road Drive.

East Point is also home to Hawkins General Hospital.

Other locations are nearby, including Hawkins Middle School which is located in Stockbridge at the former Patrick Henry High School on South Lee Street.

Hopper’s police station is located in Doufglasville’s City Hall, whilst the diner where we first meet Eleven is called Tiffany’s Kitchen and is located in Lithia Springs.

If you want to stock up on some Eggos the supermarket is Bradley’s Big Buy in Palmetto.

The site of Hawkin’s laboratory, where Eleven was once held, is located at the Briarcliff Campus of Emory University on Briarcliff Road.

Whereas the woods are located at the 1996 Olympic Games, and Stone Mountain Park in Palmetto.

Rome, Georgia

The infamous Creel House is a real home that is located in the town of Rome in Georgia.

Nancy Wheeler played by Natalia Dyer in the infamous Creel House in Stranger Things season 4 (Pic: Tina Rowden/Netflix)

Before being used as a filming location it was a bed and breakfast called Claremount House, which closed its doors in 2019.

The property was then put on the market, with Stranger Things being able to film in the location before the close of sale.

The house is currently occupied by its new owners and trespassing is not permitted.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Season four is the first time we venture out of Hawkins.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

The Byers family and Eleven have moved to Lenora Hills in California and are trying to adapt to life on the west coast.

The scenes for Lenora Hills and the Nevada desert were filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Vilnius, Lithuania

In season four Hopper is held in an infamous Russian gulag after being captured by them at the end of season three.

In season four, Hopper, played by David Harbour is held in a prison camp in Russia (Pic: Courtesy of Netflix)

Set in the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is located close to Alaska, the gritty prison scenes were actually filmed in the Lukiškės Prison in Lithuania.

Built in the 1900s, the prison was used by the Imperial Russian army, the Nazis and the Soviet Union, before it closed its doors in 2019.

The prison is located right in the centre of Vilnius and provides a stark backdrop to Hopper’s imprisonment.

Since being featured in the show, it has turned into a Stranger Things themed Airbnb.