The penultimate season of sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is coming to Netflix in two instalments

More than 40 million people watched the third season of Stranger Things within four days of its release on Netflix in 2019.

The uber-popular sci-fi series follows a group of friends in a small town that is plagued by paranormal goings on.

The final episode of the third series saw a bloodbath in the battle of scarcourt, although some characters may not be as dead as they appear, and could return in season four.

Cast of Stranger Things season 4

Which cast members are returning for Stranger Things season 4?

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Eleven, who defeated the Mind Flayer in the season three finale but lost her psychokinetic and telepathic powers in the process.

Brown has starred in Stranger things since the first season, and had also appeared in Madison Russell in the two Godzilla sequels and played the title role in Enola Holmes.

Finn Wolfhard is also returning as Mike, Eleven’s boyfriend and leader of the Party.

Wolfhard has also starred in the Stephen King horror adaptation It, and as Boris in The Goldfinch.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Winona Ryder will return as Joyce Bryers, the adoptive mother of Elven, who moves out of the town of Hawkins at the end of season three.

Ryder has starred in many popular films, including Heathers, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Girl, Interrupted.

David Harbour is also expected to return as Jim Hopper, who managed to evade death in season three but now appears to held captive in Russia.

Harbour’s previous roles include playing Elliot Hirsch in drama series The Newsroom and the title role of 2019’s antihero film Hellboy.

Caleb McLaughlin will reprise his role as Lucas, a friend of Eleven, Mike, and Dustin.

McLaughlin’s credits include playing Trevor Johnson in Ultra City Smiths and Cole in Concrete Cowboy.

Stranger Thing season 4 will see old and new faces

Gaten Matarazzo is also returning as Dustin, another friend of the main characters.

Matarazzo’s other work includes appearing in music videos for Green Day and Katy Perry, and a voice acting role in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Other returning cast members include Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, and Maya Hawke as Robin.

Which new cast members are joining Stranger Things?

New series regulars include:

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, a stoner and best friend of Jonathan

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, an orderly at Pennhurst Mental Hospital

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, leader of the Hawkins High School D&D club, Hellfire

Mason Due as Jason Carver, a rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl at Hawkins High

Robert Englund as Victor Kreel, a patient who was imprisoned at Pennhurst for the murder of his family

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who becomes friends with Hopper

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, who endeavours to put a stop to the evil in Hawkins

Nikola Djuricko as Yuro, an unscrupulous Russian smuggler

When is Stranger Things season 4 part 1 on Netflix?

Season four, has been split into two parts - with the first seven episodes dropping on Netflix in one goat 8am on 27 May in the UK.