Jason Alexander turned up at Britney Spears’ home in Los Angeles, where she was getting married to her long term partner Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ’ long awaited wedding to her partner, Sam Asghari , was dramatically interrupted by her first husband, Jason Alexander, who the pop icon was married to for just 55 hours in 2004.

Alexander reportedly approached security at the wedding whilst going live on Instagram , and claimed that Spears had invited him. He also said that he was there to “crash the wedding”.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Jason Alexander?

Alexander was Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend whom she married in January 2004 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas , Nevada.

However, after 55 hours of married life, Spears filed for annulment, stating in the petition that she “lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage”.

Exterior view of A Little White Chapel where recording artist Britney Spears and childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander were married early in the morning on January 03, 2004 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Their marriage was quickly annulled, with Spears’ attorney at the time, David Chesnoff, saying: “There is no marriage now.

“Jason agreed to this completely. They’ve made a wise decision. I know they care about each other. They are friends.”

Jason Alexander, the first ex-husband of singer Britney Spears, poses with two models as he arrives for the launch of the public opening of the Beverly Hills Pimps and Hos designer clothing store, 08 December 2006 in Los Angeles, California (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Talking to Access Hollywood in an interview after the annulment, Alexander said: “It was just crazy, man.

“We were just looking at each other and said, “Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s go get married, just for the hell of it”.”

What happened during the wedding?

According to TMZ , Alexander went live on Instagram on Thursday (9 June) as he approached security at the wedding, telling them that Spears had invited him to the event.

He reportedly said to security: “[Spears] is my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Jason Allen Alexander is seen in a police mug shot taken after he was arrested on January 05, 2003 in Hammond, LA (Photo by Getty Images)

Alexander and the security then got involved in what TMZ described as a “physical struggle”, however he was able to make it inside Spears’ home where he continued to live stream from his phone.

He was eventually restrained and then arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department who responded to an incident of alleged trespassing.

Alexander was transported from the scene to a police station and is expected to later be transferred to a Ventura County jail.

Has Jason Alexander been charged?

Following his appearance at Spears’ home prior to her wedding, Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has said Alexander, 40, had been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told the PA news agency an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

“He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security,” sergeant Zadeh said.

“An altercation occurred with the security officers and that’s where the battery occurred… and during the altercation an item was broken so that’s where the vandalism comes into play.

“And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play.”

Sergeant Zadeh said the incident with Alexander had occurred before the wedding took place and those involved were seeking to prosecute.

Speaking to Page Six , Spears’ attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, said that he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

When did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get married?

Spears and her long term partner Asghari got married at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 June, after the pair announced their engagement in September last year.

Their wedding comes months after the singer’s years-long controversial conservatorship arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time...In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Speaking to the AP news agency, Brandon Cohen, Asghari’s representative, said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married.

“I know [Asghari] wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Guests who reportedly attended included Donatella Versace and the singer’s brother Bryan, though sister Jamie-Lynn and parents were not due to be present.

Spears’ children, Season Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with second husband Kevin Federline, did not attend the wedding either.

Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 8, 2006 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Page Six that while their sons were not attending the wedding, they still wished her and Asghari all the best.

Kaplan said: “They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward.”

Spears’ marriage to Asghari marks her third time down the wedding aisle.

Is Britney Spears pregnant?

Earlier this year, on 11 April, Spears and Asghari took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant.

Asghari posted a painting of a lion, lioness and a cub with the caption: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Unfortunately, on 14 May, the couple took to Instagram to post the same message confirming that Spears had suffered from a miscarriage.

The statement said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Briefly opening up about the subject in an interview with GQ from June, Asghari said: “We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people.

“And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself.