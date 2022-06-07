Queen recently performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace with Adam Lambert, their long term stand in for Freddie Mercury

Brian May and Roger Taylor, two of the founders of the iconic rock band Queen, have announced that a long lost song, Face It Alone, featuring vocals from the late Freddie Mercury is set to be released after being rediscovered from the vault.

Along with Adam Lambert , the band’s long-term stand-in for Mercury, Queen performed a number of their biggest hits including We Will Rock You and Don’t Stop Me Now.

How was the song discovered?

May, 74, and Taylor, 72, who founded Queen alongside Mercury in 1970, told Zoe Ball on Radio 2 that they found the “little gem” after it had been “forgotten about”.

Taylor, Queen’s drummer, said: “We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about.”

He went on to describe the song as a “real discovery” and explained that it had originated from the Miracle sessions recorded in the late 1980s.

Roger Taylor (L) and Brian May attend the World Premiere of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at SSE Arena Wembley on October 23, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox )

Guitarist May added: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight.

“We looked at it many times and thought, “Oh no, we can’t really rescue that”.

“But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, “Okay, we can do this and this”. It’s kind of stitching bits together.”

May described the song as “beautiful” and “touching”, with Taylor adding that it is a “very passionate piece”.

When will it be released?

According to May and Taylor, Face It Alone should be released later in the year, at some point in September.

September 1976: British rock group Queen at Les Ambassadeurs, where they were presented with silver, gold and platinum discs for sales in excess of one million of their hit single ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which was No 1 for 9 weeks (Photo by Ian Tyas/Keystone/Getty Images)

An exact date has not yet been announced for its official release.

When did Freddie Mercury die?

Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara, is best known as the vocalist for Queen, lending his vocals to hits like Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love and We Are The Champions.

Throughout the course of his high profile career with Queen, Mercury was hounded by rumours perpetuated by the press regarding his HIV status. It was first reported in 1986 that he had tested positive for the virus and by 1990 speculation about his health was rife.

5th June 1982: Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), lead singer of 70s hard rock quartet Queen, in concert in Milton Keynes (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mercury, as well as his inner circle of family, friends and colleagues, denied the stories.

He didn’t publicly confirm that he had HIV until the night before his death, however May later confirmed that the singer had informed Queen about his diagnosis much earlier.

In November 1991, Mercury released a statement which said: “Following the enormous conjecture in the press over the last two weeks, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have AIDS.

“I felt it correct to keep this information private to date to protect the privacy of those around me.

3rd September 1984: British rock group Queen in concert with singer Freddie Mercury (Frederick Bulsara, 1946 - 1991) and guitarist Brian May (Photo by Rogers/Express/Getty Images)

“However, the time has come now for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth and I hope that everyone will join me, my doctors and all those worldwide in the fight against this terrible disease.

“My privacy has always been very special to me and I am famous for my lack of interviews. Please understand this policy will continue.”

Mercury passed away at the age of 45 at his home in Kensington on the evening of 24 November 1991, 24 hours after issuing his statement. The cause of death was announced as bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.